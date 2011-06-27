  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy with CVT
  • One of the least expensive cars available
  • Generous warranty
  • Acceleration is very sluggish, even by subcompact standards
  • Rough, chattering engine note
  • Lots of road noise at highway speeds
  • Low-quality interior materials
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

After a yearlong hiatus, the Mitsubishi Mirage has returned to the marketplace, and this time it's not alone. The new 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is basically a sedan variant of the Mirage subcompact hatchback, and it debuts with the newly refreshed Mirage's set of interior and exterior enhancements.

On the outside, the Mirage G4's sharply angled hood and short, stubby trunk give it a look that invokes comparisons to other subcompact sedans like the Nissan Versa, Ford Fiesta and the now-defunct Toyota Yaris. While the Mirage's cabin is appropriately basic at this price point, materials quality is actually a little worse than the competition. Even so, you can order the Mirage with luxury accoutrements that help detract from the low-rent interior. These include heated front seats, keyless ignition and entry and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Mitsubishi is one of the few automakers to incorporate both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality in its touchscreen display, too, which might give the G4 some extra appeal if you're the type of person who's inseparable from your smartphone.

Even though the G4 similarly benefits from the Mirage hatchback's substantial revisions for 2017, it's a difficult car to fall in love with. The 2017 Chevrolet Sonic is a commendable rival, as it is more tech-heavy than the Mirage and looks a little more distinctive, too. You should also consider the sporty Ford Fiesta, which is much more fun to drive than the Mirage and offers a turbocharged three-cylinder engine that earns competitive fuel economy. Like the Fiesta, the Kia Rio offers full leather upholstery in top trim levels, a feature that lends an air of class to this typically austere segment. The Mirage meets what we'd consider the minimal standards for a modern car, but other small sedans are simply more refined and enjoyable to drive, and we recommend checking them out first.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 include four-wheel antilock brakes (front discs, rear drums), front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, and traction and stability control. A rearview camera is optional on the ES and standard on the SE, while rear parking sensors are optional on both trim levels.

We haven't tested a Mirage G4 yet, but in Edmunds brake testing, a 2015 Mirage hatchback came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet. This is an average distance for a car in this class.

In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Mirage hatchback received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Mirage's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In that agency's small-overlap frontal-offset test, however, the Mirage received the lowest score of "Poor." In the most recent government testing available as of this writing, the Mirage earned four-of-five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety.

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 models

The 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a small, four-door, five-passenger sedan offered in two trim levels: ES and SE.

Standard features for the base Mirage G4 ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, a tilt-only steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and an auxiliary audio input.

There are two options packages available for the ES. The Rear Camera package adds a rearview camera and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Smart Phone Display package consists of the Rear Camera package, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls), cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

The Mirage SE includes all of the above, along with 15-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, foglights, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped shift knob and glossy black interior accents.

Available on both the ES and SE trims, the Rear Parking Assist package adds (surprise!) rear parking sensors. Other options include various aerodynamic flourishes, added interior lighting, rear parking sensors and utility items like cargo nets and mud flaps.

Powering the front-wheel-drive 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. The ES is available with a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which functions like an automatic. The SE only comes with the CVT.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the Mirage with the five-speed manual is 35 mpg combined (33 mpg city/40 mpg highway). With the CVT, the estimates are even higher at 37 mpg combined (35 city/42 highway), which is impressive for a non-hybrid vehicle.

While we haven't yet tested a Mirage G4, we don't expect performance numbers to be vastly different than the hatchback version. In Edmunds performance testing, a 2015 Mirage (making 74 horsepower) with the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 11.7 seconds, a slow time even for a subcompact car.

Driving

Though we've yet to fully test the new G4, we suspect it will drive similarly to the Mirage hatchback. As such, we expect it will be an easy car to maneuver in dense urban settings. On the highway, though, the Mirage becomes fidgety and demands more of the driver's attention. It also rides harshly over bumpy pavement, and handling isn't what we'd call confident or secure. Rival subcompact cars far surpass the Mitsubishi in these areas.

Although the three-cylinder engine is certainly fuel-efficient, acceleration is quite slow and you'll need to plan well ahead for passing maneuvers on the highway. Even more annoying than the sluggish performance is the excessive noise from the engine compartment. Even at low speeds, the three-cylinder makes a considerable racket. The CVT often adds to the mayhem, as the slightest increase in accelerator pedal pressure results in a dramatic increase in engine rpm.

Interior

Most surfaces are hard plastic and not particularly pleasant to touch or look at. On a positive note, all the essential controls are easily accessible and simple to use. The lack of a telescoping steering wheel might make it a little difficult for some drivers to get comfortable behind the wheel, but taller folks should find enough head- and legroom. On longer drives, the hard door armrests and the lack of a front center armrest reduce driver comfort.

In the rear, headroom and shoulder room are limited, and average-size adults will likely find the quarters cramped. In addition, the rear bench is quite flat, with minimal cushioning. Cargo room measures 12.3 cubic feet, or slightly smaller than most other subcompact sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4.

5(82%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(9%)
1(9%)
4.4
11 reviews
See all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best bang for your buck!!
Mikeyt1818,04/18/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
I am never one to listen to Consumer Reports. They have no clue! This car is amazing! I'm getting 38.2 MPG with mixed driving on the crowded South Florida roads. I am 6'2 and this car is quite roomy. Plenty of room in the backseat as well. Great technology like backup camera, bluetooth, automatic climate control. Very comfy seats. Wonderful warranty. Looks nice in the wine red color I selected. Decent sized trunk as well. I am so happy with my purchase. Feels much bigger than it is. And yes, perhaps the 1.2L, 78 hp, 3 cyl. is a tiny engine but the miles per gallon and amazing turning radius more than makes up for it. Great job Mitsubishi!
Love my 2017 Mirage G4 SE
Kevin McKenzie,02/19/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
I just purchased a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE CVT in Wine Red and love it. I traded my 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES CVT with Navigation and the updates are extensive. The interior on the 2017s has so many upgrades such as seat fabric material, interior piano trim, seat support, sound insulation, new gauge cluster, new steering wheel, new audio unit with apple car play and android auto, 4 more horsepower and a new roller cam shaft, new suspension updates, smoother idle, fender insulation, heated seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, wide angle rear view camera (G4), rear fold down arm rest with cup holders and even the way the shifter feels going into gear is much smoother. The updates are amazing in making this car feel more substantial. I got the Light Gray interior which adds a level of class to the interior and will be adding the Mitsubishi Center Console Armrest for $138.95 (my 2015 had it installed). The room inside the G4 is unreal, its huge and the trunk is cavernous!!! I also love the dark chrome alloy wheels and matching front grill. This paint color (Wine Red) is so unique and classy looking. I had no issues with my 2015 and only traded for the upgrades and the deal I got on this 2017 Top Trim G4 SE. It was $18,115.00 and I got it for $12,714.00 at Renn Kirby Mitsubishi in Frederick MD you should really check out their deals! If you do be sure to see Tommy Moberly he sold us our 2016 Outlander Sport GT and our 2017 Mirage G4 SE and was amazing. While driving in town the ride is much more quiet and takes bumps with less of a thud and the idle is 50% smoother and quieter. The seats feel extra stuffed and the material is for sure much more premium feeling. The Apple Car Play alone is one of my favorite features and props to Mitsubishi for incorporating that!!! Mitsubishis are very reliable and they have been making 3 cylinder engines forever and they will last a very long time with cheap maintenance. Keep up the good work Mitsubishi because I am impressed with the updated 2017 model Mirage and Mirage G4!!!
My little Blueberry
Val B.,01/12/2018
ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
I purchased this car because I passed on my 07 Endeavor to my teenager, and it was time for a gas saver. I fell in love with the Sapphire Blue, and the model already came with the smartphone display package installed. I do all of my travelling in this car. I wish it had an arm rest, but I can survive. It does get a little shaky in high winds, I just decrease my speed some. Acceleration isn't the best either. It is big enough for four people without being cramped in. The trunk is huge for the car. We had our first wintry mix and I decided to take the car instead of the Endeavor. It handled better than the SUV. The traction light never came on and it braked so easily. No spinning or sliding when I took off. I love my G4 even more!! 2019-Still loving this car. No complaints! 2020-Coming upon my 3rd year, still great! Brake pads are a little worn and time for a transmission flush. I'm at 423000 miles.
Love the Minibug!
Peter F,09/14/2017
ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
I bought a 2017 Mirage G4 400 miles ago and am completely satisfied. The milage is unreal... coming from a Nissan truck... I filled up after 300 miles with $19.75 of gas.. and ran it all the way down to see what would happen.. the gas gauge (whole thing) flashes in its final gasps. I didn't run out of gas though.. and think I had a gallon left. Road noise a little loud.. drives like a very small car but still.. for my new commuter it's GREAT! Again, coming from a truck, it handles very nicely.. agile.. and I love the reliable BT connection and it DOES play my podcasts on Audio Blu-Ray disk format (or through phone). It remembers where I left off! Other cars do NOT. I average 38mpg. 38mpg x 9 gallons = 342 miles. More than my 21 gallon truck that's for sure! Roomy and spacious.. like the Tardis.. it just looks so SMALL from the outside. Trunk huge too. Super happy. Time will tell on reliability but I have a lifetime powertrain warranty. Bought it at 8000 miles.
Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
35 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
35 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Overview

The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is offered in the following submodels: Mirage G4 Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), and ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES is priced between $6,995 and$11,998 with odometer readings between 5006 and51871 miles.

