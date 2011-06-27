2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
MSRP range: $15,645 - $18,695
FAQ
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Mirage G4 both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Mirage G4 has 12.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Mirage G4. Learn more
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 reliable?
To determine whether the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Mirage G4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Mirage G4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Mirage G4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?
The least-expensive 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,645.
Other versions include:
- ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M) which starts at $15,645
- ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,995
- LE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $17,595
- Black Edition 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $18,195
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $18,695
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Mirage G4?
If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Mirage G4, the next question is, which Mirage G4 model is right for you? Mirage G4 variants include ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M), ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), LE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), and Black Edition 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT). For a full list of Mirage G4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
