  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
  4. Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Mighty Max Pickup
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Mighty Max Pickups for sale
List Price Estimate
$833 - $1,766
Used Mighty Max Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Best Truck Ever Really!

The Wildchild, 01/06/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Rallying, rock climbing, drifting, racing, jumping, this this truck can do it all. Plus they're invincible. I'm not joking. I love mine to death and run it harder than any other vehicle out there and it holds up better than any car or truck. I love it!

Report Abuse

pick-up was stolen last night . What $$$

mike turner, 04/13/2002
0 of 5 people found this review helpful

We have had the vechicle and loved it. It was in excellant condition with the oil and lube every 3000 miles or earlier. It was used as a tow vehicle every winter, pulled behind out motor home. We had no problems with it at all. had the radiator flushed 2 years ago. other than that no problems at all

Report Abuse

1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max

Jason Carlson, 04/30/2007
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck has been the most reliable vehicle that I have ever owned and by far the funnest to drive. Any one looking for a compact truck I would recommend a Mitsubishi Mighty Max.

Report Abuse

Best Buy

Josh, 10/11/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Awesome truck! Very reliable, good handling, and great design. Mine has flowmaster exhaust, K&N filter, Electro Fans, Bosch quad fire plugs, and I'm running full Synthetic in it. This truck is amazing for a four cyclinder, I've beat Honda Civic, Supra's, Jetta, off the line easy! Does 0-60 in 7.5 seconds!!!!!!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mighty Max Pickups for sale

Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles