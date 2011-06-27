Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Consumer Reviews
The Best Truck Ever Really!
Rallying, rock climbing, drifting, racing, jumping, this this truck can do it all. Plus they're invincible. I'm not joking. I love mine to death and run it harder than any other vehicle out there and it holds up better than any car or truck. I love it!
pick-up was stolen last night . What $$$
We have had the vechicle and loved it. It was in excellant condition with the oil and lube every 3000 miles or earlier. It was used as a tow vehicle every winter, pulled behind out motor home. We had no problems with it at all. had the radiator flushed 2 years ago. other than that no problems at all
1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max
This truck has been the most reliable vehicle that I have ever owned and by far the funnest to drive. Any one looking for a compact truck I would recommend a Mitsubishi Mighty Max.
Best Buy
Awesome truck! Very reliable, good handling, and great design. Mine has flowmaster exhaust, K&N filter, Electro Fans, Bosch quad fire plugs, and I'm running full Synthetic in it. This truck is amazing for a four cyclinder, I've beat Honda Civic, Supra's, Jetta, off the line easy! Does 0-60 in 7.5 seconds!!!!!!
