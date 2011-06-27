Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Mighty Max Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG171919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg17/22 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)205.5/274.0 mi.232.9/301.4 mi.232.9/301.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.13.7 gal.13.7 gal.
Combined MPG171919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.no36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height60.8 in.no60.8 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.no105.1 in.
Length176.9 in.no176.9 in.
Width65.1 in.no65.1 in.
Curb weightnono2555 lbs.
Gross weightnono4165 lbs.
Maximum payloadnono1610.0 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fiji Blue Metallic
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Baja Red
  • Ascot Silver
  • Summit White
  • Summit White
  • Sable Black
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Fiji Blue Metallic
  • San Marino Yellow
  • Baja Red
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Summit White
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Ascot Silver
  • Baja Red
  • Fiji Blue Metallic
  • San Marino Yellow
