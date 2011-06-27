Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|17
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|205.5/274.0 mi.
|232.9/301.4 mi.
|232.9/301.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.7 gal.
|13.7 gal.
|13.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|143 hp @ 5000 rpm
|116 hp @ 5000 rpm
|116 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.5 ft.
|no
|36.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|60.8 in.
|no
|60.8 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|no
|105.1 in.
|Length
|176.9 in.
|no
|176.9 in.
|Width
|65.1 in.
|no
|65.1 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|no
|2555 lbs.
|Gross weight
|no
|no
|4165 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|no
|no
|1610.0 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
