Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Lancer Sedan
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,599*
Total Cash Price
$13,343
ES 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,599*
Total Cash Price
$13,343
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,834*
Total Cash Price
$11,557
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,152*
Total Cash Price
$10,926
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,031*
Total Cash Price
$10,506
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,524*
Total Cash Price
$14,813
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,206*
Total Cash Price
$15,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Lancer Sedan GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,204
|$5,677
|Maintenance
|$2,333
|$1,476
|$916
|$1,067
|$3,033
|$8,824
|Repairs
|$817
|$414
|$509
|$627
|$771
|$3,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$754
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$963
|Financing
|$718
|$577
|$428
|$267
|$97
|$2,085
|Depreciation
|$3,396
|$1,300
|$1,144
|$1,015
|$909
|$7,765
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,433
|$6,307
|$5,612
|$5,667
|$7,581
|$35,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Lancer Sedan ES 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,204
|$5,677
|Maintenance
|$2,333
|$1,476
|$916
|$1,067
|$3,033
|$8,824
|Repairs
|$817
|$414
|$509
|$627
|$771
|$3,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$754
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$963
|Financing
|$718
|$577
|$428
|$267
|$97
|$2,085
|Depreciation
|$3,396
|$1,300
|$1,144
|$1,015
|$909
|$7,765
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,433
|$6,307
|$5,612
|$5,667
|$7,581
|$35,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Lancer Sedan GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$4,917
|Maintenance
|$2,021
|$1,278
|$793
|$924
|$2,627
|$7,643
|Repairs
|$707
|$359
|$441
|$543
|$668
|$2,718
|Taxes & Fees
|$653
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$834
|Financing
|$622
|$499
|$371
|$231
|$84
|$1,806
|Depreciation
|$2,941
|$1,126
|$991
|$879
|$788
|$6,725
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,037
|$5,463
|$4,861
|$4,908
|$6,566
|$30,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Lancer Sedan ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$986
|$4,649
|Maintenance
|$1,910
|$1,208
|$750
|$874
|$2,484
|$7,226
|Repairs
|$669
|$339
|$417
|$514
|$631
|$2,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$618
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$788
|Financing
|$588
|$472
|$350
|$218
|$79
|$1,708
|Depreciation
|$2,781
|$1,065
|$937
|$831
|$745
|$6,359
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,544
|$5,165
|$4,596
|$4,640
|$6,208
|$29,152
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Lancer Sedan ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$948
|$4,470
|Maintenance
|$1,837
|$1,162
|$721
|$840
|$2,388
|$6,948
|Repairs
|$643
|$326
|$401
|$494
|$607
|$2,471
|Taxes & Fees
|$594
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$758
|Financing
|$565
|$454
|$337
|$210
|$76
|$1,642
|Depreciation
|$2,674
|$1,024
|$901
|$799
|$716
|$6,114
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,215
|$4,966
|$4,419
|$4,462
|$5,969
|$28,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Lancer Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,187
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$1,337
|$6,303
|Maintenance
|$2,590
|$1,638
|$1,017
|$1,184
|$3,367
|$9,797
|Repairs
|$907
|$460
|$565
|$697
|$856
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$838
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,069
|Financing
|$797
|$640
|$475
|$296
|$107
|$2,315
|Depreciation
|$3,770
|$1,444
|$1,270
|$1,127
|$1,010
|$8,621
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,583
|$7,002
|$6,231
|$6,291
|$8,416
|$39,524
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Lancer Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,394
|$6,571
|Maintenance
|$2,700
|$1,708
|$1,060
|$1,235
|$3,510
|$10,214
|Repairs
|$945
|$479
|$589
|$726
|$892
|$3,632
|Taxes & Fees
|$873
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,114
|Financing
|$831
|$667
|$495
|$309
|$112
|$2,414
|Depreciation
|$3,931
|$1,505
|$1,324
|$1,175
|$1,053
|$8,988
|Fuel
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$1,702
|$1,754
|$8,273
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,076
|$7,300
|$6,496
|$6,559
|$8,774
|$41,206
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Lancer
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer in Virginia is:not available
