Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Lancer Evolution Sedan
Final Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$64,188*
Total Cash Price
$34,642
MR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$64,188*
Total Cash Price
$34,642
GSR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$50,542*
Total Cash Price
$27,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Lancer Evolution Sedan Final Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,444
|$1,487
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,626
|$7,666
|Maintenance
|$1,344
|$2,644
|$870
|$5,528
|$2,887
|$13,273
|Repairs
|$668
|$773
|$904
|$1,055
|$1,233
|$4,634
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,861
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,069
|Financing
|$1,863
|$1,499
|$1,109
|$693
|$251
|$5,415
|Depreciation
|$6,645
|$2,826
|$2,511
|$2,254
|$2,055
|$16,290
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,619
|$12,160
|$9,943
|$14,215
|$11,251
|$64,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Lancer Evolution Sedan MR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,444
|$1,487
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,626
|$7,666
|Maintenance
|$1,344
|$2,644
|$870
|$5,528
|$2,887
|$13,273
|Repairs
|$668
|$773
|$904
|$1,055
|$1,233
|$4,634
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,861
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,069
|Financing
|$1,863
|$1,499
|$1,109
|$693
|$251
|$5,415
|Depreciation
|$6,645
|$2,826
|$2,511
|$2,254
|$2,055
|$16,290
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,619
|$12,160
|$9,943
|$14,215
|$11,251
|$64,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Lancer Evolution Sedan GSR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,280
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$1,058
|$2,082
|$685
|$4,353
|$2,273
|$10,451
|Repairs
|$526
|$609
|$712
|$831
|$971
|$3,649
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,465
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,629
|Financing
|$1,467
|$1,180
|$873
|$546
|$198
|$4,264
|Depreciation
|$5,232
|$2,225
|$1,977
|$1,775
|$1,618
|$12,827
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,086
|$9,575
|$7,829
|$11,193
|$8,859
|$50,542
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution in Virginia is:not available
