Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 Consumer Reviews

Daniel Rittscher , 12/22/2002

This is one of the best cars I have ever driven. The AWD system is refined and provides good grip. The turbo engine is strong and efficent. Even at high speeds the chassie rool and troque are minimal. The ride quality is supurb. If you have the chance to buy one of these wonderful cars I would suggest the purchace.