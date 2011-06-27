  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Galant
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Galants for sale
List Price Estimate
$764 - $1,869
Used Galant for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Sweet ride

Daniel Rittscher, 12/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is one of the best cars I have ever driven. The AWD system is refined and provides good grip. The turbo engine is strong and efficent. Even at high speeds the chassie rool and troque are minimal. The ride quality is supurb. If you have the chance to buy one of these wonderful cars I would suggest the purchace.

Report Abuse

Before the Lancer Evo-the GVR4!

mattf16v, 04/26/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Outstanding performer,extrememly well- equipped especially considering age,comfortable,well-built,and a rare limited rally-bred special,also! One of the best and most underrated sleeper sedans around!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Galants for sale

Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles