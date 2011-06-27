  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,920$7,834$9,669
Clean$5,608$7,430$9,137
Average$4,984$6,622$8,075
Rough$4,360$5,813$7,012
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,369$8,312$10,182
Clean$6,033$7,883$9,622
Average$5,361$7,026$8,503
Rough$4,690$6,168$7,384
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,735$8,757$10,703
Clean$6,380$8,305$10,115
Average$5,670$7,402$8,938
Rough$4,960$6,498$7,762
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,302$9,400$11,425
Clean$6,917$8,915$10,797
Average$6,148$7,945$9,541
Rough$5,378$6,975$8,285
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,998$9,043$11,015
Clean$6,629$8,577$10,410
Average$5,892$7,644$9,199
Rough$5,154$6,711$7,988
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,081$7,951$9,748
Clean$5,761$7,541$9,212
Average$5,119$6,721$8,141
Rough$4,478$5,900$7,069
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,888$8,852$10,749
Clean$6,525$8,396$10,158
Average$5,799$7,482$8,976
Rough$5,073$6,569$7,795
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,409$8,354$10,224
Clean$6,071$7,923$9,662
Average$5,396$7,061$8,538
Rough$4,720$6,199$7,415
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,197$9,351$11,425
Clean$6,818$8,868$10,797
Average$6,059$7,904$9,541
Rough$5,300$6,939$8,285
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,997$7,871$9,669
Clean$5,681$7,465$9,137
Average$5,049$6,652$8,075
Rough$4,417$5,840$7,012
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,987$9,038$11,015
Clean$6,619$8,572$10,410
Average$5,882$7,640$9,199
Rough$5,146$6,707$7,988
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,756$8,790$10,749
Clean$6,400$8,337$10,158
Average$5,688$7,430$8,976
Rough$4,976$6,523$7,795
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,315$8,309$10,224
Clean$5,982$7,881$9,662
Average$5,317$7,023$8,538
Rough$4,651$6,166$7,415
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Hyundai Veloster on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Hyundai Veloster with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,608 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,430 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Veloster is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Hyundai Veloster with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,608 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,430 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Hyundai Veloster, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Hyundai Veloster with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,608 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,430 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Hyundai Veloster. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Hyundai Veloster and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Hyundai Veloster ranges from $4,360 to $9,669, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Hyundai Veloster is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.