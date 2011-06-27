Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,920
|$7,834
|$9,669
|Clean
|$5,608
|$7,430
|$9,137
|Average
|$4,984
|$6,622
|$8,075
|Rough
|$4,360
|$5,813
|$7,012
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,369
|$8,312
|$10,182
|Clean
|$6,033
|$7,883
|$9,622
|Average
|$5,361
|$7,026
|$8,503
|Rough
|$4,690
|$6,168
|$7,384
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,735
|$8,757
|$10,703
|Clean
|$6,380
|$8,305
|$10,115
|Average
|$5,670
|$7,402
|$8,938
|Rough
|$4,960
|$6,498
|$7,762
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,302
|$9,400
|$11,425
|Clean
|$6,917
|$8,915
|$10,797
|Average
|$6,148
|$7,945
|$9,541
|Rough
|$5,378
|$6,975
|$8,285
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,998
|$9,043
|$11,015
|Clean
|$6,629
|$8,577
|$10,410
|Average
|$5,892
|$7,644
|$9,199
|Rough
|$5,154
|$6,711
|$7,988
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,081
|$7,951
|$9,748
|Clean
|$5,761
|$7,541
|$9,212
|Average
|$5,119
|$6,721
|$8,141
|Rough
|$4,478
|$5,900
|$7,069
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,888
|$8,852
|$10,749
|Clean
|$6,525
|$8,396
|$10,158
|Average
|$5,799
|$7,482
|$8,976
|Rough
|$5,073
|$6,569
|$7,795
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,409
|$8,354
|$10,224
|Clean
|$6,071
|$7,923
|$9,662
|Average
|$5,396
|$7,061
|$8,538
|Rough
|$4,720
|$6,199
|$7,415
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,197
|$9,351
|$11,425
|Clean
|$6,818
|$8,868
|$10,797
|Average
|$6,059
|$7,904
|$9,541
|Rough
|$5,300
|$6,939
|$8,285
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,997
|$7,871
|$9,669
|Clean
|$5,681
|$7,465
|$9,137
|Average
|$5,049
|$6,652
|$8,075
|Rough
|$4,417
|$5,840
|$7,012
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,987
|$9,038
|$11,015
|Clean
|$6,619
|$8,572
|$10,410
|Average
|$5,882
|$7,640
|$9,199
|Rough
|$5,146
|$6,707
|$7,988
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,756
|$8,790
|$10,749
|Clean
|$6,400
|$8,337
|$10,158
|Average
|$5,688
|$7,430
|$8,976
|Rough
|$4,976
|$6,523
|$7,795
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,315
|$8,309
|$10,224
|Clean
|$5,982
|$7,881
|$9,662
|Average
|$5,317
|$7,023
|$8,538
|Rough
|$4,651
|$6,166
|$7,415