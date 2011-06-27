Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Trooper SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,984
|$2,652
|$2,975
|Clean
|$1,777
|$2,376
|$2,675
|Average
|$1,365
|$1,826
|$2,076
|Rough
|$953
|$1,276
|$1,476
Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Trooper S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,131
|$2,410
|Clean
|$1,395
|$1,910
|$2,167
|Average
|$1,071
|$1,468
|$1,682
|Rough
|$747
|$1,026
|$1,196
Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Trooper Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,960
|$2,593
|$2,899
|Clean
|$1,756
|$2,324
|$2,607
|Average
|$1,349
|$1,786
|$2,023
|Rough
|$941
|$1,248
|$1,439
Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Trooper LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,768
|$2,391
|$2,693
|Clean
|$1,584
|$2,143
|$2,422
|Average
|$1,217
|$1,647
|$1,879
|Rough
|$849
|$1,151
|$1,336