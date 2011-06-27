Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,726
|$4,198
|$5,032
|Clean
|$2,441
|$3,766
|$4,507
|Average
|$1,872
|$2,901
|$3,457
|Rough
|$1,303
|$2,037
|$2,407
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,783
|$2,508
|$2,924
|Clean
|$1,597
|$2,250
|$2,619
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,734
|$2,009
|Rough
|$853
|$1,217
|$1,398
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,723
|$2,411
|$2,805
|Clean
|$1,543
|$2,163
|$2,512
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,666
|$1,927
|Rough
|$824
|$1,170
|$1,341
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,909
|$2,685
|$3,129
|Clean
|$1,710
|$2,409
|$2,802
|Average
|$1,311
|$1,856
|$2,149
|Rough
|$913
|$1,303
|$1,496
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,814
|$2,558
|$2,983
|Clean
|$1,624
|$2,294
|$2,671
|Average
|$1,246
|$1,768
|$2,049
|Rough
|$867
|$1,241
|$1,426
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,234
|$2,984
|$3,416
|Clean
|$2,000
|$2,677
|$3,060
|Average
|$1,534
|$2,062
|$2,347
|Rough
|$1,068
|$1,448
|$1,634
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,218
|$3,177
|$3,725
|Clean
|$1,986
|$2,850
|$3,336
|Average
|$1,523
|$2,196
|$2,559
|Rough
|$1,060
|$1,542
|$1,781
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,108
|$2,854
|$3,283
|Clean
|$1,888
|$2,560
|$2,940
|Average
|$1,448
|$1,973
|$2,255
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,385
|$1,570