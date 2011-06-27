  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Appraisal value

1996 Chevrolet Blazer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,080$1,663$1,952
Clean$968$1,490$1,755
Average$743$1,145$1,362
Rough$519$800$968
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,063$1,750$2,094
Clean$953$1,568$1,883
Average$732$1,205$1,461
Rough$511$842$1,039
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$973$1,483$1,736
Clean$872$1,329$1,561
Average$670$1,022$1,211
Rough$468$714$861
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,099$1,712$2,017
Clean$985$1,534$1,814
Average$756$1,179$1,407
Rough$528$824$1,001
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$936$1,400$1,630
Clean$839$1,255$1,466
Average$644$964$1,138
Rough$450$674$809
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,030$1,628$1,927
Clean$923$1,459$1,733
Average$709$1,121$1,345
Rough$495$784$956
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,045$1,722$2,061
Clean$936$1,543$1,853
Average$719$1,186$1,438
Rough$502$829$1,022
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$844$1,489$1,815
Clean$757$1,335$1,632
Average$581$1,026$1,266
Rough$406$717$900
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,117$1,722$2,022
Clean$1,001$1,543$1,818
Average$769$1,186$1,411
Rough$537$829$1,003
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$956$1,650$1,999
Clean$857$1,479$1,798
Average$658$1,137$1,395
Rough$459$794$992
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Chevrolet Blazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,534 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Blazer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,534 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,534 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Chevrolet Blazer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Chevrolet Blazer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Chevrolet Blazer ranges from $528 to $2,017, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Chevrolet Blazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.