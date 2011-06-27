Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$1,663
|$1,952
|Clean
|$968
|$1,490
|$1,755
|Average
|$743
|$1,145
|$1,362
|Rough
|$519
|$800
|$968
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,750
|$2,094
|Clean
|$953
|$1,568
|$1,883
|Average
|$732
|$1,205
|$1,461
|Rough
|$511
|$842
|$1,039
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$973
|$1,483
|$1,736
|Clean
|$872
|$1,329
|$1,561
|Average
|$670
|$1,022
|$1,211
|Rough
|$468
|$714
|$861
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,099
|$1,712
|$2,017
|Clean
|$985
|$1,534
|$1,814
|Average
|$756
|$1,179
|$1,407
|Rough
|$528
|$824
|$1,001
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$936
|$1,400
|$1,630
|Clean
|$839
|$1,255
|$1,466
|Average
|$644
|$964
|$1,138
|Rough
|$450
|$674
|$809
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,030
|$1,628
|$1,927
|Clean
|$923
|$1,459
|$1,733
|Average
|$709
|$1,121
|$1,345
|Rough
|$495
|$784
|$956
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,045
|$1,722
|$2,061
|Clean
|$936
|$1,543
|$1,853
|Average
|$719
|$1,186
|$1,438
|Rough
|$502
|$829
|$1,022
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$844
|$1,489
|$1,815
|Clean
|$757
|$1,335
|$1,632
|Average
|$581
|$1,026
|$1,266
|Rough
|$406
|$717
|$900
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$1,722
|$2,022
|Clean
|$1,001
|$1,543
|$1,818
|Average
|$769
|$1,186
|$1,411
|Rough
|$537
|$829
|$1,003
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$956
|$1,650
|$1,999
|Clean
|$857
|$1,479
|$1,798
|Average
|$658
|$1,137
|$1,395
|Rough
|$459
|$794
|$992