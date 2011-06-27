Estimated values
2002 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,509
|$2,409
|$2,882
|Clean
|$1,388
|$2,216
|$2,655
|Average
|$1,147
|$1,830
|$2,199
|Rough
|$905
|$1,444
|$1,744
Estimated values
2002 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,467
|$2,343
|$2,802
|Clean
|$1,349
|$2,155
|$2,581
|Average
|$1,115
|$1,780
|$2,138
|Rough
|$880
|$1,404
|$1,696
Estimated values
2002 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,211
|$1,933
|$2,313
|Clean
|$1,114
|$1,778
|$2,131
|Average
|$920
|$1,469
|$1,765
|Rough
|$726
|$1,159
|$1,400
Estimated values
2002 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$2,122
|$2,567
|Clean
|$1,173
|$1,952
|$2,364
|Average
|$969
|$1,612
|$1,959
|Rough
|$765
|$1,272
|$1,553
Estimated values
2002 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,248
|$2,071
|$2,504
|Clean
|$1,148
|$1,905
|$2,306
|Average
|$948
|$1,573
|$1,911
|Rough
|$749
|$1,242
|$1,515