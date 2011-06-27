Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun To Drive
Using the clunkers for cash, I bought this car. My old car was 19 years old so to me everything about driving this car is new and exciting. The convertible top goes up and down with one push of a button. The car has so much pep and drives so smooth that I find myself speeding at times. The camera (new in 2010) that is used to help you when you put the car in reverse is great. Merging to get off a highway while moving to your right is very hard due to the huge blind spot the convertible top gives you. Driving with the top off is the best. This car is fun to drive but it takes time to deal with the blind spots that are huge. The backseat is useless. The trunk is big even with the top off.
First convertible and Mitsubishi!
This is a sporty car, not true sports car but that being said, you won't find another 4 seat convertible under 30K with the same features, quality, value and performance! My 4 cylinder 161 hp peppy enough for me, and compared to MiniCooper, this rear seat roomy enough for my 2 kids, 9 and 5 years old, and this trunk can hold a folding single stroller or a bag of golf clubs! NO WAY in Mini! Plus, standard safety features include: ABS, disc brakes on all wheels, traction and stability control, six airbags, steel doors and crumple zones. Other standards: Bluetooth, aux. jack, Sirius radio, 650 watt radio, 6 CD, subwoofer, sportronic shifting, HID headlights, rear safety camera for backing. WOW!
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse Spyder
Related Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner