Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews

Carmel Giberson , 09/04/2009

Using the clunkers for cash, I bought this car. My old car was 19 years old so to me everything about driving this car is new and exciting. The convertible top goes up and down with one push of a button. The car has so much pep and drives so smooth that I find myself speeding at times. The camera (new in 2010) that is used to help you when you put the car in reverse is great. Merging to get off a highway while moving to your right is very hard due to the huge blind spot the convertible top gives you. Driving with the top off is the best. This car is fun to drive but it takes time to deal with the blind spots that are huge. The backseat is useless. The trunk is big even with the top off.