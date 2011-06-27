Used 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Consumer Reviews

One powerfull Spyder #1Spyder , 09/27/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my first Mitsubishi - a 2001 eclipse spyder convertible and I couldn't ask for a nicer ride, with lots of power. I have done a few upgrades and wow!, this v6 kicks but, but you gotta do a couple of things to wake the motor up. My ride has about 300 foot pounds of torque. This car is like a dream to drive anywhere. With a sound system upgrade how could you not look an think wow a performance sounding, stereo pounding, sleek styling car. Report Abuse

I love my little car mjstone323 , 10/19/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car because I wanted something that wasn't falling apart - I had driven beaters my entire life and I just wanted something nice. Bonus for the convertible top! And it's got a pretty comfortable back seat - hard to find that in a convertible. I have only had to make minor repairs in the 5 years I've had it. It's just a wonderful car, so much fun to drive, and I get a lot of compliments. I would recommend it to anyone. Report Abuse

Fun Ride chicubsgal31 , 10/24/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had this car for almost a year now and have had no problems whatsoever. It is very fun in the summer, but able to keep warm in the winter as well. Leather seats a must with the convertible. I drive back and forth from home to school, a 200 mile drive, every weekend and it handles great on the interstates. Report Abuse

01Spyder INMichael , 03/27/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My only complaints are, the center counsole doesn't lock, so you can't keep anything vauleable in it if you park it with the top down, and with the top up it creates really bad blind spots. Report Abuse