Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-T Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,002
|$1,419
|$1,646
|Clean
|$885
|$1,257
|$1,459
|Average
|$651
|$932
|$1,083
|Rough
|$417
|$607
|$708
Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$699
|$1,313
|$1,646
|Clean
|$617
|$1,163
|$1,459
|Average
|$454
|$862
|$1,083
|Rough
|$290
|$562
|$708