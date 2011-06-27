Estimated values
1997 Toyota Previa LE All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,038
|$2,906
|$3,323
|Clean
|$1,857
|$2,648
|$3,041
|Average
|$1,495
|$2,132
|$2,476
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,616
|$1,911
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Previa LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,304
|$2,890
|$3,159
|Clean
|$2,099
|$2,634
|$2,891
|Average
|$1,690
|$2,121
|$2,353
|Rough
|$1,281
|$1,607
|$1,816
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Previa DX All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,718
|$2,432
|$2,775
|Clean
|$1,565
|$2,216
|$2,539
|Average
|$1,260
|$1,785
|$2,067
|Rough
|$955
|$1,353
|$1,595
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Previa DX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,948
|$2,472
|$2,715
|Clean
|$1,775
|$2,253
|$2,484
|Average
|$1,429
|$1,814
|$2,023
|Rough
|$1,083
|$1,375
|$1,561