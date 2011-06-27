Estimated values
1996 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$804
|$1,219
|$1,426
|Clean
|$716
|$1,087
|$1,275
|Average
|$541
|$821
|$973
|Rough
|$365
|$556
|$671
Estimated values
1996 Toyota RAV4 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$772
|$1,309
|$1,580
|Clean
|$688
|$1,167
|$1,412
|Average
|$519
|$882
|$1,078
|Rough
|$351
|$597
|$743
Estimated values
1996 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$793
|$1,225
|$1,440
|Clean
|$706
|$1,092
|$1,288
|Average
|$533
|$825
|$983
|Rough
|$360
|$558
|$678
Estimated values
1996 Toyota RAV4 2dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,253
|$1,563
|$1,709
|Clean
|$1,116
|$1,393
|$1,528
|Average
|$843
|$1,053
|$1,166
|Rough
|$569
|$712
|$804