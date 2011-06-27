Estimated values
2019 Toyota Prius Prime Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,151
|$22,728
|$24,753
|Clean
|$20,772
|$22,329
|$24,297
|Average
|$20,016
|$21,532
|$23,384
|Rough
|$19,260
|$20,734
|$22,472
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,620
|$27,282
|$29,430
|Clean
|$25,162
|$26,803
|$28,888
|Average
|$24,246
|$25,846
|$27,803
|Rough
|$23,330
|$24,888
|$26,719
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Prius Prime Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,915
|$24,518
|$26,580
|Clean
|$22,506
|$24,087
|$26,090
|Average
|$21,686
|$23,227
|$25,111
|Rough
|$20,867
|$22,366
|$24,131