Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for Sale Near Me

2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Sport Spyder **Low Miles**, **Local Trade-In!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: 4A37L2EF4CE003695

Stock: G2587PZA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020