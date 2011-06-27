Estimated values
1993 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$871
|$1,493
|$1,806
|Clean
|$780
|$1,338
|$1,624
|Average
|$599
|$1,028
|$1,260
|Rough
|$418
|$718
|$896
1993 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4dr SUV with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$892
|$1,662
|$2,051
|Clean
|$799
|$1,489
|$1,844
|Average
|$614
|$1,145
|$1,431
|Rough
|$428
|$800
|$1,018
1993 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$940
|$1,736
|$2,139
|Clean
|$842
|$1,556
|$1,923
|Average
|$647
|$1,196
|$1,492
|Rough
|$451
|$835
|$1,061