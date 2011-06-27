Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,636
|$29,406
|$32,902
|Clean
|$26,196
|$28,927
|$32,340
|Average
|$25,315
|$27,970
|$31,216
|Rough
|$24,435
|$27,014
|$30,092
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,618
|$29,386
|$32,880
|Clean
|$26,178
|$28,908
|$32,318
|Average
|$25,298
|$27,951
|$31,195
|Rough
|$24,418
|$26,995
|$30,072
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,430
|$26,969
|$30,176
|Clean
|$24,026
|$26,530
|$29,661
|Average
|$23,218
|$25,652
|$28,630
|Rough
|$22,410
|$24,775
|$27,599
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,448
|$26,989
|$30,198
|Clean
|$24,044
|$26,550
|$29,683
|Average
|$23,235
|$25,671
|$28,651
|Rough
|$22,427
|$24,793
|$27,619
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,669
|$30,547
|$34,179
|Clean
|$27,212
|$30,050
|$33,595
|Average
|$26,297
|$29,056
|$32,428
|Rough
|$25,382
|$28,062
|$31,260
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,274
|$31,215
|$34,926
|Clean
|$27,807
|$30,707
|$34,329
|Average
|$26,872
|$29,691
|$33,136
|Rough
|$25,937
|$28,675
|$31,943
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,691
|$28,362
|$31,735
|Clean
|$25,266
|$27,900
|$31,193
|Average
|$24,417
|$26,977
|$30,109
|Rough
|$23,567
|$26,055
|$29,025
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,928
|$31,935
|$35,733
|Clean
|$28,450
|$31,416
|$35,123
|Average
|$27,494
|$30,376
|$33,902
|Rough
|$26,537
|$29,337
|$32,682
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,488
|$25,929
|$29,012
|Clean
|$23,099
|$25,507
|$28,517
|Average
|$22,323
|$24,664
|$27,526
|Rough
|$21,546
|$23,820
|$26,535
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,185
|$32,219
|$36,051
|Clean
|$28,702
|$31,695
|$35,435
|Average
|$27,738
|$30,647
|$34,203
|Rough
|$26,773
|$29,598
|$32,972
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,118
|$27,730
|$31,028
|Clean
|$24,703
|$27,279
|$30,498
|Average
|$23,873
|$26,376
|$29,438
|Rough
|$23,042
|$25,474
|$28,378
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,355
|$29,095
|$32,556
|Clean
|$25,920
|$28,622
|$32,000
|Average
|$25,048
|$27,675
|$30,888
|Rough
|$24,177
|$26,729
|$29,776
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,162
|$26,674
|$29,847
|Clean
|$23,763
|$26,240
|$29,337
|Average
|$22,964
|$25,372
|$28,318
|Rough
|$22,165
|$24,504
|$27,298
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,296
|$30,134
|$33,718
|Clean
|$26,845
|$29,643
|$33,142
|Average
|$25,943
|$28,663
|$31,990
|Rough
|$25,040
|$27,682
|$30,838
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,382
|$28,021
|$31,354
|Clean
|$24,963
|$27,565
|$30,818
|Average
|$24,124
|$26,653
|$29,747
|Rough
|$23,284
|$25,742
|$28,676