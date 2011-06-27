  1. Home
2019 Volkswagen Arteon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,636$29,406$32,902
Clean$26,196$28,927$32,340
Average$25,315$27,970$31,216
Rough$24,435$27,014$30,092
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,618$29,386$32,880
Clean$26,178$28,908$32,318
Average$25,298$27,951$31,195
Rough$24,418$26,995$30,072
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,430$26,969$30,176
Clean$24,026$26,530$29,661
Average$23,218$25,652$28,630
Rough$22,410$24,775$27,599
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,448$26,989$30,198
Clean$24,044$26,550$29,683
Average$23,235$25,671$28,651
Rough$22,427$24,793$27,619
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,669$30,547$34,179
Clean$27,212$30,050$33,595
Average$26,297$29,056$32,428
Rough$25,382$28,062$31,260
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,274$31,215$34,926
Clean$27,807$30,707$34,329
Average$26,872$29,691$33,136
Rough$25,937$28,675$31,943
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,691$28,362$31,735
Clean$25,266$27,900$31,193
Average$24,417$26,977$30,109
Rough$23,567$26,055$29,025
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,928$31,935$35,733
Clean$28,450$31,416$35,123
Average$27,494$30,376$33,902
Rough$26,537$29,337$32,682
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,488$25,929$29,012
Clean$23,099$25,507$28,517
Average$22,323$24,664$27,526
Rough$21,546$23,820$26,535
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,185$32,219$36,051
Clean$28,702$31,695$35,435
Average$27,738$30,647$34,203
Rough$26,773$29,598$32,972
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,118$27,730$31,028
Clean$24,703$27,279$30,498
Average$23,873$26,376$29,438
Rough$23,042$25,474$28,378
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,355$29,095$32,556
Clean$25,920$28,622$32,000
Average$25,048$27,675$30,888
Rough$24,177$26,729$29,776
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,162$26,674$29,847
Clean$23,763$26,240$29,337
Average$22,964$25,372$28,318
Rough$22,165$24,504$27,298
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,296$30,134$33,718
Clean$26,845$29,643$33,142
Average$25,943$28,663$31,990
Rough$25,040$27,682$30,838
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,382$28,021$31,354
Clean$24,963$27,565$30,818
Average$24,124$26,653$29,747
Rough$23,284$25,742$28,676
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Volkswagen Arteon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Arteon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,450 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,416 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Volkswagen Arteon ranges from $26,537 to $35,733, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.