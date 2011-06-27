  1. Home
Used 1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 3000GT
4.9
7 reviews
Keith Review

Keith_from_GPTX, 05/10/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

LOVED THE CAR FIRST DAY I BOUGHT IT. Loved the car so much when I totaled my 1999 I bought another one with turbo this time - makes a big diff. I was in what could have been a very bad accident if I wasn't driving a brick - I hit almost dead on with new ford f-350 pulling a trailer and only small damage was apparent. LOVE THIS CAR.

3000GT

shaun O'Hara, 05/21/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love it and you should get it.

Great Car

kidd, 08/09/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car handles like a dream. It hugs every turn, The interior is made of great quality. FUN to drive

Northern Colorado Owner

KJZiggy, 07/26/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 3000GT is a great overall sports car. It certainly is not the fastest, however it's not a dog either. It turns heads of even the higher end enthusiasts with its exceptional looks and the fact that there's not as many around as Mustangs which are a dime a dozen. The 1999 SL from what I have researched is kind of a rarity since they made less than 200 available for purchase. I hope this model increases in value as time goes along. I am keeping mine in mint condition and putting little miles on it by only driving in the summer occasionally. It handles the curves really great. I have had no problems except replacing the driver's seatbelt as it was retracting to slowly. I like the 1999 model the best as I have owned a 1994 GT which I traded for this 1999 SL when I found it.

I like them

alaska, 09/20/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have a '99 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL and a '94 3000GT Base. They are both great cars. I prefer the spoiler on the '94, and I wonder what the duck-tail spoiler on the '67 to '69 Camaros would look like on a GT. These cars are expensive to maintain. Mine have been reliable, but the 60,000 mile service is extremely expensive. Their handling are excellent, power is adaquet for fooling around in town, and it still gets 20 mpg.

