Used 1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

LOVED THE CAR FIRST DAY I BOUGHT IT. Loved the car so much when I totaled my 1999 I bought another one with turbo this time - makes a big diff. I was in what could have been a very bad accident if I wasn't driving a brick - I hit almost dead on with new ford f-350 pulling a trailer and only small damage was apparent. LOVE THIS CAR.

KJZiggy , 07/26/2006

The 3000GT is a great overall sports car. It certainly is not the fastest, however it's not a dog either. It turns heads of even the higher end enthusiasts with its exceptional looks and the fact that there's not as many around as Mustangs which are a dime a dozen. The 1999 SL from what I have researched is kind of a rarity since they made less than 200 available for purchase. I hope this model increases in value as time goes along. I am keeping mine in mint condition and putting little miles on it by only driving in the summer occasionally. It handles the curves really great. I have had no problems except replacing the driver's seatbelt as it was retracting to slowly. I like the 1999 model the best as I have owned a 1994 GT which I traded for this 1999 SL when I found it.