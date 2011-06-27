Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Not as pleased
I agree with most of what has been posted regarding the reliability and handling. Pick-up kind of lags though. Suprisingly, I really don't like driving it too much-I prefer to drive my 4Runner! I'm 6' and I feel too tall for this car. It's hard to get in and out of, the roof is too low, and the visibility out isn't great-especially when you shine up the dash. It reflects into the windshield. Also many of the interior plastic bits have broken. I mainly am displeased with the interior. Outside it looks pretty sharp.
Great Fast Car
I bought my 1996 black 3000GT base model with 5spd and tan leather in 2004 with 62,500 miles on it for $7500 great deal and in excllent shape!! Its fast and reliable never had a problem..when my car was bone stock except for a test pipe, I ve raced and beat my friends 1995 eclips GS-T 5 spd frontWD wtih full exhuast and intake in 1/4 and top speed!! Also raced my friends 1995 Mustang GT 5spd with exhaust and K&N filter in 1/4 and Won, and in top speed also!! So dont belive the editors review in 0-60 times this car gets to 0-60 in the 6 second area!!I killed both cars of the line. Car handles great with 97 3000GT SL 17inch rims wrapped with Toyo Proxy 4
Best Car Mitsubishi Built
I bought this car new in 1996 have put more than 352,000 miles on it still get 25 to 30 MPG no oil leaks or burning.Had no major problems just normal wear and tear. Best car ever built Mitsubishi need to bring it back.
Budget Sports Car
I've owned this vehicle for 4 years and 75,000 miles. I'm considering not even selling or trading it in before my next purchase. Definitely a keeper.
3000gt
My baby (3000gt) is also Amethyst Pearl and I love it. I don't see myself ever getting rid of it. I live in NH, before the bad weather comes in November I store it away until April.
