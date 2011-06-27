Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $20,950
1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4105,599 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Greg Coats Cars And Trucks - Louisville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AW75K4SY817769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $26,900
1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-476,044 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Scottsdale Auto Group - Scottsdale / Arizona
coin holder
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AN74K3SY004802
Stock: C20202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,981
1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL92,746 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MemberCar - Rockville / Maryland
MemberCar Proudly Presents this Very Rare, Absolutely Gorgeous and Impeccably Serviced, Clean CarFax1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL. ***3000 GT SL ***Excellent Service History CarFax Accident Free Non-Smoker Vehicle***Notable Options: Luxurious Leather Seats (Like New), Premium Sound System: KICKER Amplifier and Sub-Woofer, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Power Driver Seat, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Security System, Speed Control and Much More!Engine: V6, 3.0 LiterHorsepower: 218 @ 5500 RPMTorque: 205 @ 4000 RPMFuel Economy: City 17/Hwy 23/Comb 19 MPGWant a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact our Sales Managers via the inquiry form or give us a call!***Great Finance Rates Available*** ***Free Membership*** ***Free Car Washes*** MemberCar makes car buying easy and hassle-free. Our upfront prices are the same online and on our lot. Price excludes tax, title, tags, and $500 MemberCar processing fee (not required by law). Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.MemberCar utilizes live market pricing that provides competitive prices on all of our pre-owned vehicles to determine the fair retail price on every car. We promise that we handpick these quality vehicles and offer them to our customers at a reasonable price. Most of our inventory comes from our Partner, Nico Buys Cars. We are aggressively seeking the best deals in the market and willingly pass the savings onto our customers. This means that you will always know our very best price posted upfront on our website.MemberCar is committed to providing the vehicles you want at the right price. This live market pricing will save you money and time as well. We do not set our prices high so that our customers can play a negotiating game with us because we know that you don't want to waste your time negotiating with us. Our low pricing strategy makes the car buying process for our customers, hassle-free, and allows us to focus more on the experience.Here at MemberCar we are committed to excellent customer service and making sure your experience is simple, fair, and transparent. We achieve this live market pricing through over 30,000 pre-owned websites. Because most car-buying research is done strictly online, we use this data to offer the most competitive prices to create the best value for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AM84J0WY001376
Stock: 98308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- $3,500
1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL167,234 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Allways Boerne - Boerne / Texas
Allways Boerne is honored to offer this charming 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL in Yellow with interior.Allways Boerne offers quality Pre-Owned Vehicles at below market pricing. Shop all of our Inventory at www.allwaysboerne.com Located just 15 minutes west of San Antonio on I-10 West at 33125 I-10, Boerne, TX 78006. Call (830) 816-5745.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AM64J4RY035216
Stock: 555829AZ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- New Listing$6,998
1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT Base117,644 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Pat McGrath Chevrolet - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, were here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle youre interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions............... ELECTRIFYING!! This reliable 1998 Mitsubishi 3000 GT 2DR CPE GT would look so much better out doing all the stuff you need it to, instead of sitting here unutilized on our lot*** New In Stock* Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Manual Transmission, Air conditioning................ Contact us for price and availability questions, our friendly staff is excited to help you! Prices are subject to change and expire at end of day. Contact Dealer to verify pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AM44H0WY003098
Stock: C1690A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $8,990
1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT Base97,827 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT. A Mitsubishi with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 3000GT was gently driven and it shows. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Mitsubishi 3000GT . It is incomparable for the price and quality. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mitsubishi 3000GT is sure to sell fast. The look is unmistakably Mitsubishi, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Mitsubishi 3000GT will definitely turn heads. Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3XD54B8NY027739
Stock: NY027739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $14,999
1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL18,213 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Factory Opt Order Grp-Inc: Leather Front Seat Surfaces, Etr Am Stereo/Fm Stereo with Cassette, Compact Disc & 6 Spkrs, Rear Spoiler, Factory Opt Order Grp-Inc: Rear Spoiler, Floor Mats. This Mitsubishi 3000GT also includes Air Conditioning, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Security System, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Driver Front Air Bag; Passenger Active Belts 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Vanity Mirrors - One owner, Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, Have all keys, This Mitsubishi is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3XD64B7MY006031
Stock: 5046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020