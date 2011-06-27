Used 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews
I love & hate my VR4
What I love: The control and performance in all types of weather, especially bad weather. It is difficult to break the tires loose in pouring rain and near impossible in dry conditions. With good tires, even snow and ice do not take away confidence. Sensible upgrades and strict maintenance have kept my VR4 reliable and safe. It's always been fun for me to outrun, outcorner or outbrake other cars with over confident owners. For over thirteen years I haven't been able to find a more capable car that sells for less than $100K. What I hate: Self-serving Mitsubishi warranty reps and irresponsible company policies. The fact that nobody makes a comparable car that sells for under $100K.
1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4
I have not had any bad experiences my 3000GT yet. It performs well, and IS an eye catcher. I have always wanted a VR4. I've heard some of the stories about some owners having some major problems with their cars, but 90 percent of these owners are people who chose to modify their cars, and anywhere from 20 to 80 percent of the engine components are no longer stock engine parts. There's nothing wrong with doing mods, but remember, if you are going to comment on a vehicle's reliability, it should be one that is stock.
Waited a Long Time
I've waited along time to buy another sports type car. I've looked through auto trader type magazines for months looking for that "best bang for your buck" car. I've finaly found it, a one owner 163,000 mile 3000GT 5 speed. For only $3,600 I get to drive a car with Ferrari type styling, Honda reliabilty, Toyota gas mileage, and American seat of the pants fun. Oh I forgot the radio stinks.
3000gt vr4
The best part about this car is that few cars under $100,000 can keep up to it in a straight line or in the corners. It has been reliable only after I fixed it myself.
You will never go back to any other car.
After owning my Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 (a 1991, a 1994, and now a 1993), it seems like all other sports cars under $100,000 aren't up to the task of dealing with a +10 year old overweight luxury sports car. If you are lucky enough to come across a smartly modified 3/S Twin Turbo prepare to get humbled. The exterior is sharp and aggresive, the interior is open with exotic curves, and the gearing in the 1st generations are very long to accommodate the small fast spooling stock twin turbos that create the wide powerband. these cars reliability is only as good as the previous owner, a true sports car deserves true maintenance.
