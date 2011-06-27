Used 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I love & hate my VR4 4wheeldrifter , 10/28/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful What I love: The control and performance in all types of weather, especially bad weather. It is difficult to break the tires loose in pouring rain and near impossible in dry conditions. With good tires, even snow and ice do not take away confidence. Sensible upgrades and strict maintenance have kept my VR4 reliable and safe. It's always been fun for me to outrun, outcorner or outbrake other cars with over confident owners. For over thirteen years I haven't been able to find a more capable car that sells for less than $100K. What I hate: Self-serving Mitsubishi warranty reps and irresponsible company policies. The fact that nobody makes a comparable car that sells for under $100K. Report Abuse

1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 dennisthemenace , 02/22/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have not had any bad experiences my 3000GT yet. It performs well, and IS an eye catcher. I have always wanted a VR4. I've heard some of the stories about some owners having some major problems with their cars, but 90 percent of these owners are people who chose to modify their cars, and anywhere from 20 to 80 percent of the engine components are no longer stock engine parts. There's nothing wrong with doing mods, but remember, if you are going to comment on a vehicle's reliability, it should be one that is stock. Report Abuse

Waited a Long Time JeffinCincy , 05/25/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've waited along time to buy another sports type car. I've looked through auto trader type magazines for months looking for that "best bang for your buck" car. I've finaly found it, a one owner 163,000 mile 3000GT 5 speed. For only $3,600 I get to drive a car with Ferrari type styling, Honda reliabilty, Toyota gas mileage, and American seat of the pants fun. Oh I forgot the radio stinks. Report Abuse

3000gt vr4 normaldriver , 05/06/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The best part about this car is that few cars under $100,000 can keep up to it in a straight line or in the corners. It has been reliable only after I fixed it myself. Report Abuse