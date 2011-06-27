2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Should have kept my 2015 model
Recently upgraded my lease to the 2019 model in solaris orange. I regret the decision 100%. Acceleration is poor as the automatic gearbox struggle to work out which gear it should be in. In turn, this means there is significant turbo lag. On motorways this performance issue is obvious, especially when changing lanes. In city traffic, good luck accelerating out of a corner. Also gone in the 2019 model is the hidden dash storage above the glove box and the netting storage pouces on the sides of the footwells. I opted not to get the premium sound upgrade - a choice I regret. The audio quality is like that on a Versa or Rio with less speakers. A very sad Mini.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Another Mini S
This is our second Mini S. The first we had for twelve years. We love the style, performance and handling. Not inexpensive to buy or maintain, buy a joy to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Yet
I had a 2006 for 12 years, loved it, and gave it to our daughter. I never thought I'd love the 2019 as much. OMG, it's TWICE the fun to drive, and the best car I've owned in 50 years of driving, including 3 old Porsches. The Cooper S coupe can be hot in sport mode, but still have more than enough acceleration in green mode.I got the manual because the driving experience is awesome ! I always take the long way home. .Looks great, moonwalk grey- easiest car to keep clean I've owned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Basic review, generally happy
It’s a good car. We were buying to add a mommy-only car. Looked for cute, white, and cheap with a manual transmission. Fortunately we found one that had been on the lot for 7 months and it was nearing the end of the month. They offered, we countered, met near the middle: negotiating! We had financing and insurance already lined up outside the dealership. Good credit and budget planning helped too.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Hardtop 2 Door
Related 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020