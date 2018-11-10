More about the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door

From its pug nose to the perky rump, there's a lot to like about the 2019 Mini Hardtop. This playful two-door is graced with a style that harks back to the 1959 original, but today's Mini could not be any more different than its ancestor. It's still a thrill to drive and is smaller than just about everything on the road, but parent company BMW injected this little hatchback with a cabin full of high-tech gizmos and luxurious creature comforts. You pay a premium for such things, but the current-generation Hardtop never fails to impress. The front-wheel-drive Hardtop is sold in three distinct powertrains: Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works. The base Cooper is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, good for 134 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. Upgrade to the Cooper S, and you'll get a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (189 hp and 207 lb-ft) as well as larger wheels, sport seats and a hood scoop. The John Cooper Works model lights the performance wick with a power boost (228 hp and 236 lb-ft), a rear spoiler and a sport suspension. No matter which one you choose, each model comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic. From there, you'll take a look at Mini's revised features structure and choose between Classic, Signature and Iconic trim levels. Classic models are loaded with features, including premium vinyl upholstery, automatic wipers and ambient interior lighting. There are few exterior paint schemes and optional extras on Classic models, so those looking for a more personalized vehicle should step up to the Signature. In addition to an expanded list of available paint colors, trim pieces and upholstery choices, the Signature includes dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and heated seats. The luxe Iconic further adds leather upholstery, a larger touchscreen, advanced safety features, and Apple CarPlay functionality. Some of the Iconic's high-end features are optional on the Signature, while some options, including different mirror caps and roof graphics, are sold as stand-alone options. Making sense of the Mini Hardtop's comprehensive options list can be frustrating. Use the tools provided by Edmunds to navigate it all. Then use our connections to hook up with a great dealer who may already have the Mini you want in stock and ready for delivery.

