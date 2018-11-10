2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback
What’s new
- Reconfigured options structure, with new Classic, Signature and Iconic trims
- Wireless phone charging and Apple CarPlay now available
- Updated infotainment system interface
- Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency
- Nimble handling helps keep the Hardtop glued to the road
- Many available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization
- Interior looks classy and upscale
- Ride can be stiff and choppy, especially with larger tires
- More expensive than most rivals
- Manual transmission has a vague clutch and shifter
- 1.5-liter and automatic transmission combo is clunky at low speeds
Which Hardtop 2 Door does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
As more people plunk down cash for utilitarian crossovers, words such as "small," "fun" and "sporty" seem to describe fewer cars than ever. Luckily, the two-door 2019 Mini Hardtop encapsulates those hallmarks of enjoyable motoring in a single, pint-size package.
The Mini Hardtop offers something quite different from other subcompacts. It prioritizes driving dynamics and personality. You pay dearly for the Hardtop's upscale cabin and sportiness, but there's nothing quite like it in the non-luxury segment. Even the Hardtop's standard turbocharged three-cylinder engine makes it quicker than almost any other car in its class. Step up to the turbo four-cylinders in the Cooper S and the John Cooper Works trims, and you've got enough pace to pull off a good, old-fashioned heist.
For 2019, Mini has changed the way it builds the Hardtop. In prior years, you selected an engine and then chose from a seemingly infinite number of packages and options. This year, each engine is available in one of three trims — Classic, Signature and Iconic — that bundle popular features into a traditional trim structure. From there, you can select many interior and exterior styling elements to personalize the Hardtop. The result is mostly the same, though. The 2019 Mini Hardtop 2 Door is fun to drive and fun to own.
2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door models
The 2019 Mini Hardtop two-door is a subcompact hatchback sold in a variety of trim levels and variants. All three of the main trim levels — Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works — have similar feature content but are differentiated by what engine is underhood. All are available with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. From there, buyers choose between three subtrim levels (Classic, Signature and Iconic) that add an increasing number of features. A wide variety of styling, performance and luxury upgrades are available on most versions.
Powering the Cooper is a turbocharged three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque). The base Classic model offers a lot of features, including 15-inch alloy wheels, all-season tires, automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, height-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and multicolor ambient lighting. Among the standard tech are Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch central display, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port.
Stepping up to the Cooper S gets you a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft). It also has 16-inch wheels, dual exhaust tips, extra styling flourishes, selectable driving modes, and front sport seats with adjustable thigh support. Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters are included if you opt for the automatic transmission.
The most powerful Hardtop 2 Door is the John Cooper Works model. Motivation comes in the form of a more potent version of the turbocharged four-cylinder (228 hp, 236 lb-ft). Upgrades include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, cornering lights, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension,a sport steering wheel, more aggressively bolstered sport seats, and simulated-suede and cloth upholstery.
Features added by the Signature subtrim differ slightly from the base Cooper, S and JCW. But in general, it adds a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control. Cooper models get 16-inch wheels, Cooper S versions get 16- or 17-inch wheels, and JCW models get adaptive dampers. Mini's Active Driving Assistant suite of safety features — forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam control — is also included on Cooper S and JCW models. Selecting the Signature trim also opens the door to additional paint choices, interior dashboard appliques and upholstery choices. Notably, the JCW's Solaris Orange Special Edition package (late availability) starts with the Signature trim and includes black exterior trim, all-season tires and a head-up display.
The Signature's Premium package further adds power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, chrome exterior trim, LED headlights and foglights, cornering lights, satellite radio and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
The Iconic trim includes those upgrades, plus leather upholstery, a navigation system, the Active Driving Assistant package, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and an 8.8-inch touchscreen. Depending on powertrain, selecting the Iconic trim will add different features. Cooper and Cooper S models get a choice of several 16- and 17-inch wheel styles (with 18-inch wheels available for the Cooper S), and 17- or 18-inch wheels for the JCW. Cooper S and JCW models also get a head-up display.
Many of the above options can be ordered separately. A Driver Assistance package for the Iconic trim adds front parking sensors and an automated parallel parking system. Additional stand-alone options include exterior and interior styling modifications, summer performance tires and roof rails.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mini Hardtop 2 Door Cooper (turbo 1.5L inline-3 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2014, the current Hardtop 2 Door has received some revisions, such as new optional equipment sprinkled throughout the model run and a refreshed infotainment system in 2019. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Hardtop 2 Door, however.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Recently upgraded my lease to the 2019 model in solaris orange. I regret the decision 100%. Acceleration is poor as the automatic gearbox struggle to work out which gear it should be in. In turn, this means there is significant turbo lag. On motorways this performance issue is obvious, especially when changing lanes. In city traffic, good luck accelerating out of a corner. Also gone in the 2019 model is the hidden dash storage above the glove box and the netting storage pouces on the sides of the footwells. I opted not to get the premium sound upgrade - a choice I regret. The audio quality is like that on a Versa or Rio with less speakers. A very sad Mini.
This is our second Mini S. The first we had for twelve years. We love the style, performance and handling. Not inexpensive to buy or maintain, buy a joy to drive.
I had a 2006 for 12 years, loved it, and gave it to our daughter. I never thought I'd love the 2019 as much. OMG, it's TWICE the fun to drive, and the best car I've owned in 50 years of driving, including 3 old Porsches. The Cooper S coupe can be hot in sport mode, but still have more than enough acceleration in green mode.I got the manual because the driving experience is awesome ! I always take the long way home. .Looks great, moonwalk grey- easiest car to keep clean I've owned.
It’s a good car. We were buying to add a mommy-only car. Looked for cute, white, and cheap with a manual transmission. Fortunately we found one that had been on the lot for 7 months and it was nearing the end of the month. They offered, we countered, met near the middle: negotiating! We had financing and insurance already lined up outside the dealership. Good credit and budget planning helped too.
Features & Specs
|Cooper 2dr Hatchback
1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$21,900
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Cooper S 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$25,900
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
|John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$31,900
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Hardtop 2 Door safety features:
- Parking Assistant
- Finds an available parallel parking spot and guides the Hardtop into the space with minimal driver input.
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Sounds an alert as the Hardtop approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Maintains a set distance between the Hardtop and the vehicle in front while the cruise control system is active.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|3 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. the competition
Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door
As its name suggests, the Mini Hardtop 4 Door is merely a stretched version with two extra doors for enhanced rear passenger entry and exit. Everything else is the same, though the 4 Door costs a little bit more and no JCW model is offered.
Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. Volkswagen Golf GTI
Although it used to be available in a two-door body style, today's Volkswagen Golf GTI is sold as a four-door hatchback only. It feels like a more mature version of the Mini Hardtop, with more cargo and passenger space and a more comfortable ride. The GTI's starting price is higher, but the Hardtop can easily get more expensive once you start checking off options. For more information, read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. Ford Fiesta
The Fiesta is considerably less expensive than the Hardtop, but it's also much slower. The quality of interior materials is also not as good as the Hardtop's, and it doesn't have nearly as much personality. It's still entertaining to drive as subcompacts go, though, and it's a lot less expensive.
FAQ
Is the MINI Hardtop 2 Door a good car?
What's new in the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door:
- Reconfigured options structure, with new Classic, Signature and Iconic trims
- Wireless phone charging and Apple CarPlay now available
- Updated infotainment system interface
- Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced for 2014
Is the MINI Hardtop 2 Door reliable?
Is the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?
The least-expensive 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door is the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,900.
Other versions include:
- Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $21,900
- Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,900
- John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $31,900
What are the different models of MINI Hardtop 2 Door?
More about the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
From its pug nose to the perky rump, there's a lot to like about the 2019 Mini Hardtop. This playful two-door is graced with a style that harks back to the 1959 original, but today's Mini could not be any more different than its ancestor. It's still a thrill to drive and is smaller than just about everything on the road, but parent company BMW injected this little hatchback with a cabin full of high-tech gizmos and luxurious creature comforts. You pay a premium for such things, but the current-generation Hardtop never fails to impress.
The front-wheel-drive Hardtop is sold in three distinct powertrains: Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works. The base Cooper is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, good for 134 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. Upgrade to the Cooper S, and you'll get a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (189 hp and 207 lb-ft) as well as larger wheels, sport seats and a hood scoop. The John Cooper Works model lights the performance wick with a power boost (228 hp and 236 lb-ft), a rear spoiler and a sport suspension. No matter which one you choose, each model comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic.
From there, you'll take a look at Mini's revised features structure and choose between Classic, Signature and Iconic trim levels. Classic models are loaded with features, including premium vinyl upholstery, automatic wipers and ambient interior lighting. There are few exterior paint schemes and optional extras on Classic models, so those looking for a more personalized vehicle should step up to the Signature. In addition to an expanded list of available paint colors, trim pieces and upholstery choices, the Signature includes dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and heated seats. The luxe Iconic further adds leather upholstery, a larger touchscreen, advanced safety features, and Apple CarPlay functionality. Some of the Iconic's high-end features are optional on the Signature, while some options, including different mirror caps and roof graphics, are sold as stand-alone options.
Making sense of the Mini Hardtop's comprehensive options list can be frustrating. Use the tools provided by Edmunds to navigate it all. Then use our connections to hook up with a great dealer who may already have the Mini you want in stock and ready for delivery.
2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Overview
The 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback is offered in the following styles: Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchbacks are available in my area?
2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new MINI Hardtop 2 Door for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,732.
Find a new MINI for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,068.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback and all available trim types: Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out MINI lease specials
Related 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback info
