Used 2014 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews

mycar0000 , 05/20/2015 John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

21 of 23 people found this review helpful

1 speaker making humming noise, they claim it was designed to make the high pitch noise to sound more sporty. Plastic rail end cap snapped off and broke. 2 Found proof that shows them the noise is not a designed feature. They admit the problem and ordered a new amplifier from Germany. 3 Recall service 4 Brought it in for broken tire 5 Amp arrived, that was three months of waiting. they installed it 6 brought it back again, the speaker was never fixed. I told them I do not want to pick up my car until the noise is gone. 7 Went back to pick up my car, noise is gone. 8 2 weeks after my speaker noise gone, I got