Used 2014 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews
Brand new, within the first 9 months, Ive visited their service facility 8 times
mycar0000, 05/20/2015
John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful
1 speaker making humming noise, they claim it was designed to make the high pitch noise to sound more sporty. Plastic rail end cap snapped off and broke. 2 Found proof that shows them the noise is not a designed feature. They admit the problem and ordered a new amplifier from Germany. 3 Recall service 4 Brought it in for broken tire 5 Amp arrived, that was three months of waiting. they installed it 6 brought it back again, the speaker was never fixed. I told them I do not want to pick up my car until the noise is gone. 7 Went back to pick up my car, noise is gone. 8 2 weeks after my speaker noise gone, I got
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper
Related Used 2014 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner