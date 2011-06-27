  1. Home
Used 2013 MINI Cooper S Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Cooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,150
See Cooper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,150
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,150
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,150
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packageyes
Supplemental ZP1 Equipmentyes
Always Open Packageyes
MINI Connected w/Navigation Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Premium Package 1yes
MINI Yours Exterior II Packageyes
Highgate Packageyes
MINI Connected Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,150
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,150
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,150
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,150
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
MINI Yours Instrument Panel w/Leather Finish Carbon Blackyes
John Cooper Works Black Instrument Panelyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheelyes
Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Heated Seatsyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
MINI Yours Black/Satellite Gray Instrument panelyes
Color Line Rooster Redyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Center Armrestyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,150
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,150
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room39.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,150
Color Line Toffeeyes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
17" Conical Spoke Wheelsyes
17" Cross Spoke Challenge Wheelsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Auto-Dimming Interior And Exterior Mirrorsyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Door Mirror Caps In Blackyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
17" Black Conical Spoke Wheelsyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
17" Double Cross Turned Wheelsyes
Rear Fog Lampyes
16" Black 6-Star Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
16" 4-Hole Circular Spoke Wheelsyes
All Season Tiresyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
16" 6-Star Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
Mirror Caps In Whiteyes
Heated Mirrors and Washer Jetsyes
17" Black Star Bullet Wheelsyes
Color Line Polar Beigeyes
Highgate Bonnet Stripesyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
Retractable Headlight Washersyes
17" Black MINI Yours Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
John Cooper Works Aero Kityes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
Convertible Wind Deflectoryes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,150
Front track57.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity23.3 cu.ft.
Length146.8 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume80.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,150
Exterior Colors
  • Pepper White
  • Chili Red
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Iced Chocolate Metallic
  • Highclass Gray Metallic
  • Kite Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green II Metallic
  • Spice Orange Metallic
  • Eclipse Gray Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Ice Blue
  • Reef Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Lounge Championship Red, leather
  • MINI Yours Soda Satellite Gray, leather
  • Cross Check Polar Beige/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Satellite Gray, leather
  • Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Gravity Polar Beige, leather
  • Punch Carbon Black, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • MINI Yours Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Cross Check Toffee/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • John Cooper Works Black Checkered, cloth
  • Checkered Carbon Black/Black, cloth
  • Lounge Dark Truffle, leather
  • Lounge Toffee, leather
  • Punch Carbon Black/Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,150
195/55R16 87V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,150
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Inventory

