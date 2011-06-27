  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2010 MINI Cooper
  5. Used 2010 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Cooper
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Coopers for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,637 - $5,652
Used Cooper for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2010 JCW-BMW has another great car!

Joe Merchant, 11/26/2009
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

We previously owned a 2006 BRG MC, and absolutely loved the car. We purchased the 2010 JCW a couple weeks ago and WOW what an upgrade. From the Harmon Kardon audio, to more comfortable interior, this car has exceeded my wife's expectations as well as my own. The only downside is the recommendation not to exceed 4000 RPM during the first 1000 miles-this car is begging to be motored...we cannot wait to feel the redline performance of this car. As for Breaking, you tap the pedal and the brakes grab, and grab hard-the seat belts are more for controlled breaking than inmpact! You will appreciate the stopping power-you will love the acceleration and burble of the engine and exhaust!

Report Abuse

Tantilizing

dee, 04/07/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Wonderful - JCW Fun. I have owned BMW (535), Lexus (IS, ES), Mini Cooper S, and now this fun go cart! Expectation exceeds my already high expectations It's sexy

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Coopers for sale

Related Used 2010 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles