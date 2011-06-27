Used 2010 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews

Joe Merchant , 11/26/2009

We previously owned a 2006 BRG MC, and absolutely loved the car. We purchased the 2010 JCW a couple weeks ago and WOW what an upgrade. From the Harmon Kardon audio, to more comfortable interior, this car has exceeded my wife's expectations as well as my own. The only downside is the recommendation not to exceed 4000 RPM during the first 1000 miles-this car is begging to be motored...we cannot wait to feel the redline performance of this car. As for Breaking, you tap the pedal and the brakes grab, and grab hard-the seat belts are more for controlled breaking than inmpact! You will appreciate the stopping power-you will love the acceleration and burble of the engine and exhaust!