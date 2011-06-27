Vehicle overview

The 2015 Mini Cooper Roadster, which is a drop-top version of the two-seater Mini Cooper Coupe, successfully blends a fun-to-drive, open-air driving experience with racier, more aerodynamic styling than Mini's traditional convertible model. It has a lower stance, a more steeply raked windshield and twin fixed roll bars behind the seats, all of which give it a more aggressive look and a striking road presence.

Like other two-door Coopers, the Roadster also delivers sharp handling, precise steering and available turbocharged engines that provide grin-inducing acceleration. Of course, it doesn't have the rear seat of the convertible, which gives up some practicality, but its trunk is a little larger.

While a noisier cabin is the trade-off with any soft top, the Mini Roadster's power-operated top is unlined, which looks a little low budget and makes for a noisier cabin than otherwise. The raised top also limits visibility. Another drawback is that the Roadster's ride can be uncomfortably firm, especially on models with the sport suspension and larger wheels, which are standard on the JCW version and optional on the others.

If you're drawn to the Mini Roadster, we'd also recommend that you check out a few competing models before deciding. A must for your test-drive list should be the 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata, which also provides spirited, fun-to-drive, open-air motoring and has long been a benchmark among affordable two-seat convertibles. Style-conscious buyers may also want to check out the 2015 Fiat 500 Convertible or the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible, although neither delivers as much zip or personality as the Mini Roadster. Finally, the 2015 Mini Cooper Convertible should also be on your radar screen, if only to compare the practicality of that extra rear seat space for passengers, gear or, yes, grocery bags.