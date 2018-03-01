Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado

Kite Blue Metallic Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster convertible. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. The Cooper Roadster S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 50,669mi put on this MINI. More information about the 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster: The MINI Cooper Coupe and Roadster models are among the smallest vehicles for sale in the U.S., yet they're true sports cars in many ways, offering quick acceleration and excellent, go-kart-like handling. The Roadster brings top-down thrills no matter how fast its driven. MINI claims the coupe is the fastest-accelerating model from the brand ever and it has the highest top speed in the brand's history. Those who crave high performance will want to head straight to the John Cooper Works (JCW) Roadster and its stronger engine and additional performance upgrades. It's a feat that even considering that, the JCW earns up to 35 mpg on the highway. Interesting features of this model are distinctive color and trim options, fun-to-drive qualities, responsive handling, easy to park and maneuver, Quick acceleration, and great gas mileage All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWSY3C52DT566107

Stock: DT566107

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020