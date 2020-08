Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster for Sale Near Me

Harris Mitsubishi - Everett / Washington

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. *CONVERTIBLE*, *INSPECTED AND DETAILED*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *ONE OWNER*, This 2015 MINI Cooper S comes equipt with, 16" x 6.5" Rib Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Pepper White 2015 MINI Cooper S FWD 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V TurbochargedAll vehicles are one of each. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.Reviews: * Sharp handling; great fuel economy; highly customizable; slightly more cargo capacity than the Mini Convertible. Source: Edmunds * Check out this hot roadster! With sharp handling, impressive fuel economy and a quirky personality, the New 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster comes in the perfect configuration to meet every driver's needs. Geared squarely to maximize driving fun, with its standard 1.6L inline 4 cylinder manual gearbox, optional automatic transmission and turbocharger, you'll be grabbing apexes with ease as the 121hp make it known this isn't MINI's first time. Coupling an impressive 27 MPG city and 34 MPG hwy to your love of adventure, there isn't many places you won't take your Roadster. Hit the Sport Button to sharpen the response and throttle behavior. For the even more adventurous gearheads, the John Cooper Works edition adds even more flare and performance to make the fun to drive Cooper a mini expression of you. Along with the impressive driving experience found in a MINI, you can appreciate the distinctive exterior styling with its unique roofline and retractable spoiler that are guaranteed to turn heads. The Mini Cooper Roadster is a modest convertible that still delivers the twisty road entertainment that has become synonymous with the MINI brand. The 2015 model comes standard with a power top and wind deflector. On the inside, the Cooper's interior screams MINI with its massive center-mounted speedometer and a seemingly endless list of available options. The MINI comfortably sits 2 adults in the cabin and can also hold up to 8.5 cubic feet of cargo. WIth MINI Connected, a 6.5 high-def display is your mobile command center Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWSY3C59FT566902

Stock: 24830L

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020