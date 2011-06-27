  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Roadster
  4. Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Cooper Roadster
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Cooper Roadsters for sale
List Price Estimate
$11,569 - $14,178
Used Cooper Roadster for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Wanted and got a fun car

Barry Fogel, 01/03/2018
2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a fun car and that is exactly what I wanted. I have a four door luxury car and just wanted something to tool around in. This car is exactly that. It is great for a teenager or an old guy, like me, who thinks they are a teenager. Really good mileage, unlike my Maserati.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Cooper Roadsters for sale

Related Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles