Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster Consumer Reviews

Barry Fogel , 01/03/2018 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a fun car and that is exactly what I wanted. I have a four door luxury car and just wanted something to tool around in. This car is exactly that. It is great for a teenager or an old guy, like me, who thinks they are a teenager. Really good mileage, unlike my Maserati.