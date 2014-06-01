Used 2014 MINI Cooper Roadster for Sale Near Me
- 72,793 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990$250 Below Market
DCH Wappingers Falls Toyota - Wappingers Falls / New York
Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle’s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY3C5XET566504
Stock: PWT201031C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 35,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,998
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY3C51ET594708
Stock: 19374293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,600
Audi Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Midnight Black Metallic Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Carbon Black; Cloth Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Audi had an original MSRP of $ XXXX . It is well equipped with XXXXXX . CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2014 MINI Cooper Roadster convertible. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping MINI Cooper Roadster. In addition to being well-cared for, this MINI Cooper Roadster has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2014 MINI Cooper Roadster: The MINI Cooper Coupe and Roadster models are among the smallest vehicles for sale in the U.S., yet they're true sports cars in many ways, offering quick acceleration and excellent, go-kart-like handling. The Roadster brings top-down thrills no matter how fast its driven. MINI claims the coupe is the fastest-accelerating model from the brand ever and it has the highest top speed in the brand's history. Those who crave high performance will want to head straight to the John Cooper Works (JCW) Roadster and its stronger engine and additional performance upgrades. Even with its impressive performance, the JCW earns up to 35 mpg on the highway. Strengths of this model include distinctive color and trim options, great gas mileage, Quick acceleration, easy to park and maneuver, responsive handling, and fun-to-drive qualities All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY3C5XET594951
Stock: ET594951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 73,533 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500$1,587 Below Market
LA Auto Star - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Only one local owner, this super sharp looking Cooper S convertible comes with all the bells and whistles - Navigation, leather interior, just a few to mention! Low mileage, all power options including power convertible top and power rear spoiler, this affordable roadster is ready to go! Come drive, love and own this MINI today!Call or Text 757-267-6568 with questions or to schedule a test drive appointment. Complete available inventory of quality vehicles can be found on our website. Apply for credit from your mobile device or desktop computer. For your convenience, secure credit application is on our website at www.laautostar.com. On the spot Credit Union and Bank Financing with competitive rates!Dear customers, due to COVID-19 pandemic we take extra precautionary matters to protect your and our health. We added new daily routines like sanitizing vehicles after each test drive as well as our office space periodically and after each visit. We also added new e-purchase and delivery options. We now offer virtual test drives, live video walk around and document signing via email. For our local customers we can bring the vehicle and paperwork to your doorstep or low-cost shipping for out of town patrons. Inquire with us for more details. We strongly recommend scheduling an appointment prior to visiting our dealership as we may work flexible hours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY3C51DT594559
Stock: 5603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,985$1,473 Below Market
Jack Carroll's Skagit Hyundai - Burlington / Washington
*8.5% Sales Tax**Low Miles 33K**Convertible Power Soft Top**Manual Transmission**Heated Seats**Keyless Start**Rear Spoiler**Alloy Wheels*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY3C5XDT565822
Stock: 10188A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 50,669 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,590$679 Below Market
AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado
Kite Blue Metallic Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster convertible. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. The Cooper Roadster S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 50,669mi put on this MINI. More information about the 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster: The MINI Cooper Coupe and Roadster models are among the smallest vehicles for sale in the U.S., yet they're true sports cars in many ways, offering quick acceleration and excellent, go-kart-like handling. The Roadster brings top-down thrills no matter how fast its driven. MINI claims the coupe is the fastest-accelerating model from the brand ever and it has the highest top speed in the brand's history. Those who crave high performance will want to head straight to the John Cooper Works (JCW) Roadster and its stronger engine and additional performance upgrades. It's a feat that even considering that, the JCW earns up to 35 mpg on the highway. Interesting features of this model are distinctive color and trim options, fun-to-drive qualities, responsive handling, easy to park and maneuver, Quick acceleration, and great gas mileage All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY3C52DT566107
Stock: DT566107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 34,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$16,990
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 63 Pierce Rd Winder, GA 30680 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY1C58FT719662
Stock: 2000658303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 47,950 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,998
Herb Chambers MINI of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
ONLY 47,950 Miles! S trim, British Racing Green metallic exterior and Carbon Black Leatherette interior. Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged Engine, CD Player, Bluetooth, WHEELS: 16' X 6.5' 6-STAR TWIN SPOKE.. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTO... HEATED FRONT SEATS, ALL-SEASON TIRES, SATELLITE RADIO. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, WHEELS: 16' X 6.5' 6-STAR TWIN SPOKE BLACK ALLOY Style R119, ALL-SEASON TIRES. MINI S with British Racing Green metallic exterior and Carbon Black Leatherette interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 181 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com explains 'Like all two-door Mini models, the 2015 Cooper Roadster is thoroughly fun to drive. It feels very nimble when driven through turns, and it responds eagerly to steering inputs.'. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY3C59FT595655
Stock: BM3704A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 76,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,988
Roger Beasley Mazda Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
Climb inside the 2013 MINI Roadster! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. This 2 door, 2 passenger convertible still has less than 80,000 miles! Top features include a power convertible top, front bucket seats, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster John Cooper Works with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY9C53DT626513
Stock: G5210A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 76,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,279
Harris Mitsubishi - Everett / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. *CONVERTIBLE*, *INSPECTED AND DETAILED*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *ONE OWNER*, This 2015 MINI Cooper S comes equipt with, 16" x 6.5" Rib Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Pepper White 2015 MINI Cooper S FWD 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V TurbochargedAll vehicles are one of each. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.Reviews: * Sharp handling; great fuel economy; highly customizable; slightly more cargo capacity than the Mini Convertible. Source: Edmunds * Check out this hot roadster! With sharp handling, impressive fuel economy and a quirky personality, the New 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster comes in the perfect configuration to meet every driver's needs. Geared squarely to maximize driving fun, with its standard 1.6L inline 4 cylinder manual gearbox, optional automatic transmission and turbocharger, you'll be grabbing apexes with ease as the 121hp make it known this isn't MINI's first time. Coupling an impressive 27 MPG city and 34 MPG hwy to your love of adventure, there isn't many places you won't take your Roadster. Hit the Sport Button to sharpen the response and throttle behavior. For the even more adventurous gearheads, the John Cooper Works edition adds even more flare and performance to make the fun to drive Cooper a mini expression of you. Along with the impressive driving experience found in a MINI, you can appreciate the distinctive exterior styling with its unique roofline and retractable spoiler that are guaranteed to turn heads. The Mini Cooper Roadster is a modest convertible that still delivers the twisty road entertainment that has become synonymous with the MINI brand. The 2015 model comes standard with a power top and wind deflector. On the inside, the Cooper's interior screams MINI with its massive center-mounted speedometer and a seemingly endless list of available options. The MINI comfortably sits 2 adults in the cabin and can also hold up to 8.5 cubic feet of cargo. WIth MINI Connected, a 6.5 high-def display is your mobile command center Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY3C59FT566902
Stock: 24830L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 35,487 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,000
BMW of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
: Spice Orange metallic exterior and Carbon Black Leatherette interior, EPA 35 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! LOW MILES - 35,000! S trim. Heated Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, harman/kardon SOUND SYSTEM, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, 16" X 6.5" 6-STAR TWIN SPOKE ALLOY WH. 6-SPEED MANUAL GETRAG TRANSMISSION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, XENON HEADLIGHTS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Turbocharged OPTION PACKAGES: 16" X 6.5" 6-STAR TWIN SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS P195/55R16 tires, 6-SPEED MANUAL GETRAG TRANSMISSION (STD). MINI S with Spice Orange metallic exterior and Carbon Black Leatherette interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 184 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: "It was co-developed with the Mini Coupe, but looks better with its soft top and adds the appeal of motoring al fresco." -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: BMW of Spokane, formally known as Camp BMW is here for you throughout your entire car ownership experience. Swing by 215 E Montgomery Ave Spokane, Washington and learn more about what we can do for you. We're a Lithia Motors BMW dealership and you can count on us. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY3C55DT565517
Stock: DT565517B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 47,602 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$15,990
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY3C52DT594103
Stock: 2000619566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 46,660 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,795
Best Deal Auto Sales - Melbourne / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY1C54DT625145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
Grand Motors - National City / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY1C57FT625949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
United Auto Group - Carrollton / Texas
Visit United Auto Group online at uagdallas.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 469-766-1034 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY3C55CT144797
Stock: 4050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,722 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***S ROADSTER, LOW MILEAGE..................................2012 MINI COOPER S CONVERTIBLE, SILVER WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, HOOD SCOOP, SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 55K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper Roadster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY3C57CT144722
Stock: MAX18492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 32,450 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,490
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
INCREDIBLE CONDITION! 2012 Mini John Cooper Works Roadster with incredibly low miles, ready for a new owner. An excellent looking, running, and driving vehicle that is an absolute blast! Brand new genuine JCW wheels all around with like new tires. This vehicle has a rebuilt title. We are unsure of as to why. The car is gorgeous. Was just taken in on trade on a Porsche by a doctor who thoroughly enjoyed it, just needed more room. The interior is in overall great shape. Top drops with ease. This is a very rare car that is an unbeatable deal! Financing is available as is nationwide shipping
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper Roadster John Cooper Works with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY5C58CT312511
Stock: 1A65
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,781 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,999
MINI of Montgomery County - Gaithersburg / Maryland
This vehicle is beautifully equipped with, *Cold Weather Package*, *HARMON KARDON PREMIUM SOUND*, * Technology Package *, *MANUAL SHIFT*, * Bluetooth and USB Connection *, * LEATHER SEATS *, Alloy Wheels, * Premium Sound Package *, 16" x 6.5" 6-Star Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control. ** All Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection & all Necessary Maintenance & Reconditioning Items are Performed.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 2372 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study***Check our "Live Market Pricing" and you will see we price to the market to ensure you get the best car for the best value. Call us at 240-238-1200 or visit us at www.miniofmontgomerycounty.com for more info. LET'S MOTOR!2012 MINI Cooper White Silver Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSY1C54CT429138
Stock: P12648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
