Vehicle overview

Leave it to Mini to build not one, but two fun-to-drive small convertibles. The regular Cooper convertible is the more established and traditional model with four seats. The two-seat 2014 Mini Cooper Roadster, meanwhile, emphasizes styling and a minimalist approach to open-air motoring. Picking one will likely come down to what you want.

Compared to the Mini Cooper convertible, the Roadster has a lowered stance, a more steeply raked windshield and twin fixed roll bars, which give it a decidedly more aggressive look. It also lacks the convertible's rear seat, of course. This could be seen as a downside, but the rear seat is so tiny that it's hard to say you'll miss it. Plus, the Roadster gives you a bigger trunk as a result. Like other two-door Coopers, the Roadster's performance promise is fulfilled by sharp handling and available turbocharged engines that practically guarantee to put a smile on the face of anyone who mashes the gas pedal.

The Mini Roadster does have a few notable shortcomings, however. The main one is the Roadster's unlined convertible top, which looks a little low-budget and makes for a noisier cabin in those instances when the elements preclude the whole top-down, wind-in-your-hair thing. Other drawbacks include limited visibility with the power-operated roof raised and a ride quality that can be uncomfortably firm on models fitted with larger wheels and the sport suspension.

Though all convertibles require their owners to accept some of these trade-offs, we'd still recommend potential Roadster buyers look at a few competing models before making up their mind. At the very least, your test-drive list should include the 2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata, as the Miata serves as the performance benchmark for the affordable two-seat convertible segment. Style-conscious buyers may also want to check out the Fiat 500 Convertible or the Volkswagen Beetle convertible. Overall, though, we appreciate the 2014 Mini Cooper Roadster's charm. If you're looking for a drop-top Mini, this could very well be the better choice of the automaker's two convertibles.