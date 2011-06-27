Vehicle overview

If you're seeking road-going charm, it's hard to beat a Mini. These playful and nostalgic vehicles can certainly fulfill the desire for some drivers to express themselves, but like anything else, there are some drawbacks to keep in mind.

In the case of the 2013 Mini Cooper Roadster, the flaws may seem a bit more prominent than with the standard Mini Convertible on which it is based. One major difference is the Roadster's convertible top, which lacks an inner liner and leaves the roof's internals exposed to occupants. Some may be able to get past this lack of refinement, but will likely have a harder time ignoring the increased amount of wind and road noise that intrudes into the cabin. At least this year, Mini saw fit to equip all roadsters with a standard power top and wind deflector (both were much-needed options last year).

On the bright side, the 2013 Mini Cooper Roadster manages to benefit from a few of its differences, too. The raked-back styling and lower stance certainly add a sporty flair compared to the more upright Mini Convertible. Furthermore, with the absence of the Convertible's generally useless rear seats, the Roadster instead benefits from a larger cargo hold. Out on the open road, the Mini Cooper Roadster behaves just as you'd expect from other Minis. It's immensely fun to pilot, particularly in the Cooper S and John Cooper Works trims.

For those contemplating any two-seat convertible, it's quite possible that the aforementioned shortcomings are easily forgiven. That said, there are a few alternatives that could be considered. Retro-themed open-air driving can also be found in the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible, while the 2013 Fiat 500 Convertible has an Italian charm all its own and is reasonably fun to drive. The 2013 Mazda Miata is still a benchmark for driving excitement on a budget, even if it is ubiquitous nowadays.

The 2013 Mini Cooper Roadster is anything but bland, but the only question for you is, "At what point does charm outweigh its flaws?"