Estimated values
2015 MINI Cooper Roadster S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,984
|$13,946
|$15,882
|Clean
|$11,576
|$13,456
|$15,297
|Average
|$10,759
|$12,477
|$14,128
|Rough
|$9,943
|$11,497
|$12,959
2015 MINI Cooper Roadster John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,131
|$17,528
|$19,894
|Clean
|$14,615
|$16,913
|$19,162
|Average
|$13,585
|$15,682
|$17,697
|Rough
|$12,554
|$14,451
|$16,233
2015 MINI Cooper Roadster 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,954
|$12,595
|$14,216
|Clean
|$10,581
|$12,152
|$13,693
|Average
|$9,835
|$11,268
|$12,646
|Rough
|$9,088
|$10,383
|$11,600