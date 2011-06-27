Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman Hatchback Consumer Reviews

2010 clubman base Hight , 09/18/2016 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Owned this car for over two years. Have had some repairs but once you figure out you can buy these parts yourself and repair them... you will reduce your headaches! Oil changes and brakes can be done yourself for minimal cost. Excellent gas mikage. Typically on freeway 40+ mph. You will find each mini has its own gremlins. Mine will ONLY take certain types of gas or she gets very upset! They all have their quirky personalities but overall a joy to drive. Mine makes regular Costco trips packs 6 foot football players and gear and my 6 ft husband loves to drive it and has plenty of headroom. Overall very happy with mine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun, Great Mileage, Beware of Repair Costs Donkey Boy , 08/13/2016 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We bought a 2010 Clubman new. It was blast to drive and everything went well until the warranty expired. Car developed a couple of coolant leaks and $4,000 and two days later we were back on the road. The Clubman is actually comfortable for four and we have taken several roadtrips without complaints. With the manual ( very nice 6 spd) we can get as high as 39 miles to the gallon. We ordered the upgraded stereo and it is worth it. Bottom line is that the car is very fun, and cute. I would recommend buying the extended maintenance plan - it is a bitter pill but can save you lots of money down the road. A Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla will be more reliable but styling is terrible - absolutely neutral. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love My Mini/ Beemer Clubman rich , 10/07/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful If you have ever wanted a car that is a blast to drive, gets great gas mileage and has a high resale value this is the car for you. If a BMW 328i and a Honda Fit had a child this would be it. I am 6'5" 230 lbs. and this car has more interior space than my BMW. My Clubman is great for mountain biking, kayaking, surfing and has room for my home depot trips. I would highly recommend this car. Love My Mini! Report Abuse

MINI (Many Improvements Needed Immediately)! hmac8 , 08/26/2014 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I loved my fire engine red, 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman until it started to have numerous mechanical issues, (i.e. timing chain, brakes, battery, and spark plugs causing the cylinders to miss fire). Additionally, I had to purchase new tires within two months of buying the car only 25k on it, and had to fix the driver's side and sunroof's window seals. I did not expect nor anticipate the cost to repair all of the issues, (around $4000). By the time it hit 42K, I had to fix all of these things. I am so over it, and most of these things should not have gone out! Very disappointed in Mini at the exuberant amounts they charge for parts and labor. Not a reliable vehicle at all! :-( Report Abuse