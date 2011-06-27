Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2010 clubman base
Owned this car for over two years. Have had some repairs but once you figure out you can buy these parts yourself and repair them... you will reduce your headaches! Oil changes and brakes can be done yourself for minimal cost. Excellent gas mikage. Typically on freeway 40+ mph. You will find each mini has its own gremlins. Mine will ONLY take certain types of gas or she gets very upset! They all have their quirky personalities but overall a joy to drive. Mine makes regular Costco trips packs 6 foot football players and gear and my 6 ft husband loves to drive it and has plenty of headroom. Overall very happy with mine.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun, Great Mileage, Beware of Repair Costs
We bought a 2010 Clubman new. It was blast to drive and everything went well until the warranty expired. Car developed a couple of coolant leaks and $4,000 and two days later we were back on the road. The Clubman is actually comfortable for four and we have taken several roadtrips without complaints. With the manual ( very nice 6 spd) we can get as high as 39 miles to the gallon. We ordered the upgraded stereo and it is worth it. Bottom line is that the car is very fun, and cute. I would recommend buying the extended maintenance plan - it is a bitter pill but can save you lots of money down the road. A Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla will be more reliable but styling is terrible - absolutely neutral.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love My Mini/ Beemer Clubman
If you have ever wanted a car that is a blast to drive, gets great gas mileage and has a high resale value this is the car for you. If a BMW 328i and a Honda Fit had a child this would be it. I am 6'5" 230 lbs. and this car has more interior space than my BMW. My Clubman is great for mountain biking, kayaking, surfing and has room for my home depot trips. I would highly recommend this car. Love My Mini!
MINI (Many Improvements Needed Immediately)!
I loved my fire engine red, 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman until it started to have numerous mechanical issues, (i.e. timing chain, brakes, battery, and spark plugs causing the cylinders to miss fire). Additionally, I had to purchase new tires within two months of buying the car only 25k on it, and had to fix the driver's side and sunroof's window seals. I did not expect nor anticipate the cost to repair all of the issues, (around $4000). By the time it hit 42K, I had to fix all of these things. I am so over it, and most of these things should not have gone out! Very disappointed in Mini at the exuberant amounts they charge for parts and labor. Not a reliable vehicle at all! :-(
Buyer Beware
Got a used 2010 clubman. 65,000 miles on it. After 3 months engine develops a vacume leak. After my mechanic examined the engine, I see plastic parts attached to the engine??? Exhaust manifold had a stripped screw that was glued back in place??? $485 for a new plastic exhaust manifold. I was told BMW's have plastic parts as well. I go to wash the car and find a crack in the windshield that started on the top edge?? Dealer wants $800+ to replace. Found a mobile windshield company to replace for $230. Will sell when it reaches 85,000 miles. No more German cars for me.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper Clubman
Related Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner