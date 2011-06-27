Used 1998 Mercury Tracer Wagon Consumer Reviews

rvanderaa , 09/02/2012

I bought this 1998 Tracer Wagon new in 1998. It has been one of the most economical cars I have owned. It had a few items fixed under warranty. The only non warrantee items I have fixed are the PCV valve and hose, an alternator and some normal maintenance items such as plugs, shocks, tires 1 set of brakes. The car now has 180K miles and still runs strong. It burns no oil, and still has the original clutch. It never got less than 30 MPG, it would average 33 and occasionally would get 40 mpg if you drove a whole tank at 55 mph. I would still be driving the car but a large tree fell on it. I did jack the roof back up and put a back hatch on it and my daughter still drives it. The only complaint I had with it was the cabin noise was a little high, but not any more than any of the other cars in its price range. It was a great car and I was sad to see it go. I bought an 2006 Infiniti G35 to replace it and while it is a fine car, I have spent more on maintenance on it in one year that I did the 12 years I owned the Tracer.