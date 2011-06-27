  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercury Tracer Consumer Reviews

Great Air Conditioning

IMissTheBannerPlane, 04/22/2010
'94 Tracer has the best air conditioning unit . With my fav Lincoln/ Mercury service mechanic.. The car is a real gem. The back seat can lie flat and combined with the trunk.. there isn't anything you can't move. i've carried D J equipment.. Christmas trees..glass desks.. yukka trees..6 ft speakers..10 foot lighting..hd tv.. treadmill.. etc... that a friend with a Caddy couldn't.

Make lemonade cause this one's a lemon

CTP, 02/28/2003
Nothing but a disappointment from day one! Handled okay, had okay gas mileage, but burned thru transmissions like a teenaged girl goes thru boybands! Parts were expensive and even when under warranty, the dealership never could fix it right. I went thru 2 engines, 3 heater cores, and 4 (count em four!!!) transmissions. Engine had no power or pickup (either of the two!) and I will not be buying another Mercury / Ford ever again!

Excellent Car!

Samantha Yawn, 05/12/2005
I love everything about this car. It is a great car to drive and really reliable on gas. I kept my gas for a whole month and then only had to pay about $10. So, it is really reliable. I never had to do any kind of repairs on it at all.

1994 Tracer Trio Review

TRice, 08/09/2004
I have owned this vehicle since it was new. The only mahor thing that has ever happened to it was when the timing belt broke on the interstate. In fact, that wouldn't have happened if we had replaced it when we should have. In a time of outrageous gasoline prices, the Tracer gets me back and forth to work on about $10 a week. The air conditioner is still ice cold, the brakes have only been replaced once. I love this car and would definitely consider another purchase of a Ford product.

Tracer Trio Wagon - Great Car

sfhiggins, 08/25/2006
I've owned this car for a year and put 12k miles on it with no problems. 138k, 5MT and I average 33mpg in mixed driving. It does burn a qt of oil every 1500 miles. Easy car to work on and find parts for. Driving position, visibility, and controls are comfortable, but seats lack lumbar support. Car is very slow, but fun to drive with the stickshift. Brakes are ok, steering response is good. Plenty of online info available w/r/t Escorts. I have two small rust spots starting on panel edges, but the paint and interior are in great condition overall...no peeling paint or torn fabric. Three carseats will BARELY fit across the rear seat. Great car overall...I'd absolutely buy it again.

