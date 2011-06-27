  1. Home
Used 1992 Mercury Tracer Consumer Reviews

Mercury

Lucy, 03/15/2006
I have had so many problems with this car. I just got a list a mile long about whats wrong with it brakes, tie rod, fluid, alignment etc etc etc. Of course there's no way of knowing if its because the person before me didn't take care of it or not.

rim's tracer

rimuhammad, 04/26/2004
the '92 tracer was bought used with 156,000 miles. it is a 5-speed stick, which makes driving the car fun. the clutch was replaced, so it shifts smoothly

good things about Tracer

Jackie Beals, 10/03/2006
We bought our Tracer used nearly 5 years ago, and have driven it about 140,000 miles since then. It has occasional problems getting stuck in high gear when slowing at a stoplight or tollbooth, but the mechanic has never experienced the problem when they test-drive it. Otherwise it is very reliable, its only problems have been tire or battery problems, no mechanical failures. It has good pick-up on the highway (cruises happily at 70-75 mph), and is comfortable -- especially for a small person.

terrible everything

Mandy, 06/07/2003
my dad got me this car thinking it would be a great teen first car and all we have had is trouble Starter Brakes and everything imaginable cracked head is the worst!

