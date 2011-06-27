Used 1991 Mercury Tracer Wagon Consumer Reviews

kurketh , 04/03/2003

This little wagon is the second most reliable car I have ever owned, next to my '77 Camaro. It gets great gas mileage in both city and especially highway. It has plenty of room for trips to Home Depot, or taking my two Dobermans to the park. Of course, don't expect to win any races (hah!), and other drivers seem to take pleasure in cutting you off.