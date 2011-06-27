  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Monterey
  4. Used 2006 Mercury Monterey
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2006 Mercury Monterey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extensive list of safety features, sharp design inside and out, roomy interior.
  • Unrefined powertrains with less horsepower and worse fuel economy than those of competing minivans, low-grade interior materials, hard-to-remove second-row seats, can't get a navigation system.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
Mercury Monterey for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$2,466 - $3,591
Used Monterey for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Intended to provide a luxury minivan experience, the 2006 Mercury Monterey is both safe and stylish, but key omissions on the features list, an underachieving V6 and a general lack of refinement, make it less appealing than upscale minivan competitors.

Vehicle overview

The minivan bar rests at an all-time high these days, and keeping up with the competition is only getting tougher. The Nissan-engineered Mercury Villager sold from 1993 to 2002 was never a leader in the minivan segment, so Mercury returned to the minivan game in 2004 with the all-new Mercury Monterey, a corporate twin of Ford's Freestar.

Considerably larger than the Villager, the Mercury Monterey incorporates most of today's minivan essentials. It offers fold-flat third-row seating, which can flip over to a rear-facing position for tailgate parties, front and rear parking assist sensors and optional heated and cooled front seats (the only minivan to feature cooled seats). Additionally, the cabin includes many more storage areas, and there's an optional DVD entertainment system to keep the kids occupied. There is no navigation system available, however, and that's a big problem in this segment.

Ford claims to have tripled its budget for interior design over the last several years and Mercury vehicles like the Mountaineer and Milan are obvious indications that the money was well spent. The Mercury Monterey also reaps the rewards of the company's new attention to interior design. The Mercury's interior has a bit of European flair and a clean, uncluttered overall appearance. Unfortunately, the good looks are barely skin-deep, as the materials still feel subpar. And although important safety features like stability control and three-row side curtain airbag coverage are available, in most respects, the Monterey lacks the day-to-day functionality of other vans. It's attributes like this that make the 2006 Mercury Monterey merely competent rather than standout. From our standpoint, minivan shoppers shouldn't have to settle. Better-qualified minivans like the Town & Country, Odyssey and Sienna represent more compelling purchases.

2006 Mercury Monterey models

The Mercury Monterey minivan comes in one size and one trim level: Luxury. Standard equipment includes 16-inch wheels, dual power-sliding side doors, a fold-flat third-row bench, a power driver seat with memory, dual-zone air conditioning, an in-dash CD changer, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, full power accessories, cruise control, front and rear parking assist. Additional goodies include a leather/wood steering wheel with audio controls, power-adjustable pedals, side-impact and head curtain airbags, and a power driver seat. Optional upgrades include driver and passenger heated and cooled seats, front-passenger power seat with manual lumbar adjustment, first- and second-row leather seats with perforated suede or leather inserts, automatic climate control, a power liftgate, a rear DVD entertainment system and self-sealing tires.

2006 Highlights

The Convenience and Premier trim levels have been dropped, leaving the former midgrade Luxury as the only trim. The optional heated/cooled seats are available with either leather or suede inserts, and a leather and wood steering wheel is now standard.

Performance & mpg

The Mercury Monterey has just one available engine: a 4.2-liter V6 engine that delivers 201 horsepower and a generous 263 pound-feet of torque. A standard four-speed automatic transmission directs power to the front wheels. EPA fuel estimates are 16 mpg city and 22 mpg highway, which is below average in the minivan segment.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution are standard on all Monterey models. Side curtain airbags that span all three rows of seating are also standard, and the AdvanceTrac stability and traction control system, which incorporates a panic brake assist feature, is optional. The Mercury Monterey earned five stars across the board in NHTSA front- and side-impact crash tests, and picked up a "Good" rating (the highest), as well as a "Best Pick" designation, in 40-mph frontal-offset crash testing by the IIHS.

Driving

With driving characteristics nearly identical to those of the Ford Freestar, the 2006 Mercury Monterey offers adequate power and a comfortable ride. Handling capability is also satisfactory, but ride quality is not quite as composed as that of minivans with true fully independent suspensions. The Monterey's torque-rich engine provides plenty of initial grunt, but runs out of breath at higher engine speeds and turns in disappointing fuel mileage.

Interior

Mercury designers equipped the Monterey with a shapely dash and steering wheel. It's an attractive ensemble, but many of the materials used are subpar for this segment. The fold-flat third-row seat allows for flexible use of the interior space, but unfortunately, the seat folds only as a single piece, rather than allowing a 60/40-split as in most other minivans. Legroom in the second row can be tight for adults and children alike, and the seats themselves are hard to remove when you need to make way for large amounts of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mercury Monterey.

5(64%)
4(22%)
3(7%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.4
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

04 mercury monterey
millerfam0128,04/23/2014
I just had my monterey for I think 4 years. It was on 04 loaded model. I loved it!! My kids loved it!! didn't have any major problems with it and drove it from NJ to Florida each year. I bought it used and it was in great condition. I recently just had a terrible car accident and rolled it and all. It was amazing my whole family of 5 walked away. No one could believe it!! That car saved our lives!! I'm now trying to find another one used.
Not bad, my wife likes it!
Family of 7!,10/18/2008
This was the first new vehicle we had ever bought outright. Previously we had leased all our vehicles. I told my wife she could pick out any van she wanted and load it up with any options she wanted. She picked the Monterey because of its looks mostly. But the cooled leather seats helped too! Plus, the huge rebates made the cost come down to like $25,000 for a van that stickered over $32,000.
read before buying!
jersey montery owner,12/14/2006
We bought our Monterey during the "employee Pricing" campaign late last summer. Since then we have had several minor and major problems forcing us back to the dealership and to try to deal with Mercury direct. During our first extended trip, the LR wheel valve stem (obviously defective from the start as we only had about 800 miles at the time) went and we fought to have the resulting tire damage fixed by Merc to no avail. Gas mileage is extremely poor and I believe Ford/Merc are the only ones w/o a 60/40 split rear seat. We are now fighting turn signal switch issues and had to have a leak in the rear hatch fixed twice! TaKe a long hard look before buying!
Bad MPG!
jfturf,08/23/2006
It's very average and the gas mileage (13 mpg city) is horrendous. Poorly placed cup holder for driver, poorly designed center console, too expensive for what it is. 3rd row seat is very close to the floor and is only suitable for small children. Even a small adult would have his knees in his mouth sitting back there.
See all 14 reviews of the 2006 Mercury Monterey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 2006 Mercury Monterey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Mercury Monterey

Used 2006 Mercury Monterey Overview

The Used 2006 Mercury Monterey is offered in the following submodels: Monterey Minivan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Mercury Monterey?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Mercury Montereys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Mercury Monterey for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Mercury Monterey.

Can't find a used 2006 Mercury Montereys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Monterey for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,098.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,744.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Monterey for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,960.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,127.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Mercury Monterey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Monterey lease specials

Related Used 2006 Mercury Monterey info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles