Vehicle overview

The minivan bar rests at an all-time high these days, and keeping up with the competition is only getting tougher. The Nissan-engineered Mercury Villager sold from 1993 to 2002 was never a leader in the minivan segment, so Mercury returned to the minivan game in 2004 with the all-new Mercury Monterey, a corporate twin of Ford's Freestar.

Considerably larger than the Villager, the Mercury Monterey incorporates most of today's minivan essentials. It offers fold-flat third-row seating, which can flip over to a rear-facing position for tailgate parties, front and rear parking assist sensors and optional heated and cooled front seats (the only minivan to feature cooled seats). Additionally, the cabin includes many more storage areas, and there's an optional DVD entertainment system to keep the kids occupied. There is no navigation system available, however, and that's a big problem in this segment.

Ford claims to have tripled its budget for interior design over the last several years and Mercury vehicles like the Mountaineer and Milan are obvious indications that the money was well spent. The Mercury Monterey also reaps the rewards of the company's new attention to interior design. The Mercury's interior has a bit of European flair and a clean, uncluttered overall appearance. Unfortunately, the good looks are barely skin-deep, as the materials still feel subpar. And although important safety features like stability control and three-row side curtain airbag coverage are available, in most respects, the Monterey lacks the day-to-day functionality of other vans. It's attributes like this that make the 2006 Mercury Monterey merely competent rather than standout. From our standpoint, minivan shoppers shouldn't have to settle. Better-qualified minivans like the Town & Country, Odyssey and Sienna represent more compelling purchases.