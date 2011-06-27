2006 Mercury Monterey Review
Pros & Cons
- Extensive list of safety features, sharp design inside and out, roomy interior.
- Unrefined powertrains with less horsepower and worse fuel economy than those of competing minivans, low-grade interior materials, hard-to-remove second-row seats, can't get a navigation system.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Intended to provide a luxury minivan experience, the 2006 Mercury Monterey is both safe and stylish, but key omissions on the features list, an underachieving V6 and a general lack of refinement, make it less appealing than upscale minivan competitors.
Vehicle overview
The minivan bar rests at an all-time high these days, and keeping up with the competition is only getting tougher. The Nissan-engineered Mercury Villager sold from 1993 to 2002 was never a leader in the minivan segment, so Mercury returned to the minivan game in 2004 with the all-new Mercury Monterey, a corporate twin of Ford's Freestar.
Considerably larger than the Villager, the Mercury Monterey incorporates most of today's minivan essentials. It offers fold-flat third-row seating, which can flip over to a rear-facing position for tailgate parties, front and rear parking assist sensors and optional heated and cooled front seats (the only minivan to feature cooled seats). Additionally, the cabin includes many more storage areas, and there's an optional DVD entertainment system to keep the kids occupied. There is no navigation system available, however, and that's a big problem in this segment.
Ford claims to have tripled its budget for interior design over the last several years and Mercury vehicles like the Mountaineer and Milan are obvious indications that the money was well spent. The Mercury Monterey also reaps the rewards of the company's new attention to interior design. The Mercury's interior has a bit of European flair and a clean, uncluttered overall appearance. Unfortunately, the good looks are barely skin-deep, as the materials still feel subpar. And although important safety features like stability control and three-row side curtain airbag coverage are available, in most respects, the Monterey lacks the day-to-day functionality of other vans. It's attributes like this that make the 2006 Mercury Monterey merely competent rather than standout. From our standpoint, minivan shoppers shouldn't have to settle. Better-qualified minivans like the Town & Country, Odyssey and Sienna represent more compelling purchases.
2006 Mercury Monterey models
The Mercury Monterey minivan comes in one size and one trim level: Luxury. Standard equipment includes 16-inch wheels, dual power-sliding side doors, a fold-flat third-row bench, a power driver seat with memory, dual-zone air conditioning, an in-dash CD changer, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, full power accessories, cruise control, front and rear parking assist. Additional goodies include a leather/wood steering wheel with audio controls, power-adjustable pedals, side-impact and head curtain airbags, and a power driver seat. Optional upgrades include driver and passenger heated and cooled seats, front-passenger power seat with manual lumbar adjustment, first- and second-row leather seats with perforated suede or leather inserts, automatic climate control, a power liftgate, a rear DVD entertainment system and self-sealing tires.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Mercury Monterey has just one available engine: a 4.2-liter V6 engine that delivers 201 horsepower and a generous 263 pound-feet of torque. A standard four-speed automatic transmission directs power to the front wheels. EPA fuel estimates are 16 mpg city and 22 mpg highway, which is below average in the minivan segment.
Safety
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution are standard on all Monterey models. Side curtain airbags that span all three rows of seating are also standard, and the AdvanceTrac stability and traction control system, which incorporates a panic brake assist feature, is optional. The Mercury Monterey earned five stars across the board in NHTSA front- and side-impact crash tests, and picked up a "Good" rating (the highest), as well as a "Best Pick" designation, in 40-mph frontal-offset crash testing by the IIHS.
Driving
With driving characteristics nearly identical to those of the Ford Freestar, the 2006 Mercury Monterey offers adequate power and a comfortable ride. Handling capability is also satisfactory, but ride quality is not quite as composed as that of minivans with true fully independent suspensions. The Monterey's torque-rich engine provides plenty of initial grunt, but runs out of breath at higher engine speeds and turns in disappointing fuel mileage.
Interior
Mercury designers equipped the Monterey with a shapely dash and steering wheel. It's an attractive ensemble, but many of the materials used are subpar for this segment. The fold-flat third-row seat allows for flexible use of the interior space, but unfortunately, the seat folds only as a single piece, rather than allowing a 60/40-split as in most other minivans. Legroom in the second row can be tight for adults and children alike, and the seats themselves are hard to remove when you need to make way for large amounts of cargo.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mercury Monterey.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Monterey
Related Used 2006 Mercury Monterey info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons