Used 2007 Mercury Monterey for Sale Near Me
11 listings
- 76,548 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 100,927 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977
- 224,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,495
- 170,245 miles
$2,888
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,980
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,295
- 82,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
- 87,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,488
- 86,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
- 164,611 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 203,301 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Monterey
Nathan ,12/01/2006
My Mercury Monterey is excellent the ride and handling is super and the V6 Power is really great for passing or just getting up to speed The exterior style is sporty and classy and the interior is really nice i love the wood/leather steering wheel with audio controls everything works perfectly and there is plenty of passenger and cargo room the only thing i wish this van had that it doesn't is a NAV System and Satellite Radio But the thing i am most happy with is the comfortable smooth quiet ride and superb handling its awesome it really hugs the curbs and the dual climate control is there to make sure everyone is always comfortable I highly Recommend the Sporty yet Elegant Mercury Monterey..
