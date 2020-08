Used 2005 Mercury Monterey for Sale Near Me

Woodhouse Chevrolet - Missouri Valley / Iowa

Scores 23 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Mercury Monterey delivers a Gas V6 4.2L/256 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Utility hooks, T145/90R16 mini-spare tire, Side airbags & safety canopy system covering all three rows of passengers.*This Mercury Monterey Comes Equipped with These Options *SecuriLock passive anti-theft engine immobilizer system, Satin aluminum grille, Satin aluminum door/liftgate handles, Roof rack w/black side rails, Remote keyless entry w/illuminated entry, Rear window defroster, Rear intermittent wiper, Pwr RH/LH sliding side doors, Pwr front/rear disc brakes, Pwr front door windows w/driver-side one-touch down, pwr 3rd row flip-out glass, illuminated switches.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Woodhouse Chevrolet Buick Missouri Valley, 1951 Highway 30, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Mercury Monterey Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2MRDA22225BJ01519

Stock: K200510A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020