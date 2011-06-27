Used 2005 Mercury Monterey Minivan Consumer Reviews
Glad I bought it
I didn't want a minivan, she did and got her way. However, I'm glad we bought it. The front seats are both power, heated and cooled. The second row of captain chairs are also comfortable. The third row isn't as comfortable, but we normally keep it hidden in the floor. The power sliding doors are a real convenience when carrying grandbabies or groceries. Also like the in dash 6 CD changer. Wish it had a GPS navigation system. But that's all I would add. Love to drive it. It is very agile for a minivan and is actually pretty quick off the line.
2005 Mercury Monterey-Simply Wonderful !
Purchased 9/2005 due to Friends/Family Pricing. MSRP over 33,000 but with 6,000 in rebates and Family pricing, came to just over 23,000. With some 10,000 off list, MONTEREY is an EXCEPTIONAL value ! Stable, quiet and smooth rider. Well appointed interior. Wood/chrome trim; dash chrome analog clock a "showpiece". With its long list of standard features, choosing Monterey over Freestar seemed like a "no-brainer"; and compared to Toyota and Honda we saved thousands due to rebates/pricing not to mention just being able to afford a vehicle of this caliber ! This replaced a 2000 Ford Windstar and no comparison to the comfort and "luxury" feel of the Monterey. Really like this one !!
2005 Mercury Monterey Premier
We have owned this van for almost 4 years. It has been a purchase. It is comfortable on long drives with great features such as DVD, Heated/Cooled Seats, and fold down rear seat.
Great MiniVan
My decision to purchase the Mercury Monterey was based on the need first of all for a van. Secondly, I needed a vehicle that could take a power lift to put my electric scooter in back (I am handicaped). The Mercury Monterey was one of only a few vehicles that could handle the type of lift I needed. It is easy to enter, comfortable to drive, and filled with luxuries. The engine is quite zippy and takes freeway speeds easily. If someone wanted a dragster, they would not be in a van. All in all a great vehicle.
Buyer beware
Hello,7 months ago I bought the van new since then it has had its wheel bearings and hubs replaced under a recall. The front brakes warped at 15000 (90% highway miles) and it was not covered under warranty.they cut the rotors to stop the vibration but because the rotors are so thin they warped again in 2000 miles.I took van to my own mechanic and spent 400 dollars on front rotors and brakes.Now the rear brakes are shot, there goes another $400. I am in sales for the last 15 years and have driven alot of miles on a lot of different vans and I have never had this many problems with any van this soon. BUYER BEWARE!!!! p.s the front windshield just got a stress crack.
Sponsored cars related to the Monterey
Related Used 2005 Mercury Monterey Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner