I didn't want a minivan, she did and got her way. However, I'm glad we bought it. The front seats are both power, heated and cooled. The second row of captain chairs are also comfortable. The third row isn't as comfortable, but we normally keep it hidden in the floor. The power sliding doors are a real convenience when carrying grandbabies or groceries. Also like the in dash 6 CD changer. Wish it had a GPS navigation system. But that's all I would add. Love to drive it. It is very agile for a minivan and is actually pretty quick off the line.

