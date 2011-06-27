2005 Mercury Monterey Review
Pros & Cons
- Extensive list of safety and convenience features, sharp interior design, torquey V6 engine.
- Unimpressive fuel economy numbers, less horsepower than top competitors despite larger engine, lacks overall refinement and a few key features, expensive compared to similarly equipped peers.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,296 - $3,467
Edmunds' Expert Review
Intended to provide a luxury minivan experience, the Monterey is both safe and stylish, but key omissions on the features list, an underachieving V6 and a general lack of refinement, make it less appealing than upscale vans from Chrysler, Honda and Toyota.
2005 Highlights
Heated and cooled leather seats with perforated suede inserts are now standard on the Premier, while the AdvanceTrac stability control system and a liftgate spoiler are optional on both Luxury and Premier models. A power liftgate has been added to the options list of the Luxury, while all models can be equipped with Class I and Class II towing packages.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercury Monterey.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Vacoast,10/29/2005
I didn't want a minivan, she did and got her way. However, I'm glad we bought it. The front seats are both power, heated and cooled. The second row of captain chairs are also comfortable. The third row isn't as comfortable, but we normally keep it hidden in the floor. The power sliding doors are a real convenience when carrying grandbabies or groceries. Also like the in dash 6 CD changer. Wish it had a GPS navigation system. But that's all I would add. Love to drive it. It is very agile for a minivan and is actually pretty quick off the line.
Dobewon,11/15/2005
Purchased 9/2005 due to Friends/Family Pricing. MSRP over 33,000 but with 6,000 in rebates and Family pricing, came to just over 23,000. With some 10,000 off list, MONTEREY is an EXCEPTIONAL value ! Stable, quiet and smooth rider. Well appointed interior. Wood/chrome trim; dash chrome analog clock a "showpiece". With its long list of standard features, choosing Monterey over Freestar seemed like a "no-brainer"; and compared to Toyota and Honda we saved thousands due to rebates/pricing not to mention just being able to afford a vehicle of this caliber ! This replaced a 2000 Ford Windstar and no comparison to the comfort and "luxury" feel of the Monterey. Really like this one !!
Andrew,03/06/2010
We have owned this van for almost 4 years. It has been a purchase. It is comfortable on long drives with great features such as DVD, Heated/Cooled Seats, and fold down rear seat.
Bernard Murphy,01/16/2005
My decision to purchase the Mercury Monterey was based on the need first of all for a van. Secondly, I needed a vehicle that could take a power lift to put my electric scooter in back (I am handicaped). The Mercury Monterey was one of only a few vehicles that could handle the type of lift I needed. It is easy to enter, comfortable to drive, and filled with luxuries. The engine is quite zippy and takes freeway speeds easily. If someone wanted a dragster, they would not be in a van. All in all a great vehicle.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Mercury Monterey features & specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety
