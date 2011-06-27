  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Monterey
  4. Used 2005 Mercury Monterey
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2005 Mercury Monterey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extensive list of safety and convenience features, sharp interior design, torquey V6 engine.
  • Unimpressive fuel economy numbers, less horsepower than top competitors despite larger engine, lacks overall refinement and a few key features, expensive compared to similarly equipped peers.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
Mercury Monterey for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$2,296 - $3,467
Used Monterey for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Intended to provide a luxury minivan experience, the Monterey is both safe and stylish, but key omissions on the features list, an underachieving V6 and a general lack of refinement, make it less appealing than upscale vans from Chrysler, Honda and Toyota.

2005 Highlights

Heated and cooled leather seats with perforated suede inserts are now standard on the Premier, while the AdvanceTrac stability control system and a liftgate spoiler are optional on both Luxury and Premier models. A power liftgate has been added to the options list of the Luxury, while all models can be equipped with Class I and Class II towing packages.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercury Monterey.

5(73%)
4(20%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Glad I bought it
Vacoast,10/29/2005
I didn't want a minivan, she did and got her way. However, I'm glad we bought it. The front seats are both power, heated and cooled. The second row of captain chairs are also comfortable. The third row isn't as comfortable, but we normally keep it hidden in the floor. The power sliding doors are a real convenience when carrying grandbabies or groceries. Also like the in dash 6 CD changer. Wish it had a GPS navigation system. But that's all I would add. Love to drive it. It is very agile for a minivan and is actually pretty quick off the line.
2005 Mercury Monterey-Simply Wonderful !
Dobewon,11/15/2005
Purchased 9/2005 due to Friends/Family Pricing. MSRP over 33,000 but with 6,000 in rebates and Family pricing, came to just over 23,000. With some 10,000 off list, MONTEREY is an EXCEPTIONAL value ! Stable, quiet and smooth rider. Well appointed interior. Wood/chrome trim; dash chrome analog clock a "showpiece". With its long list of standard features, choosing Monterey over Freestar seemed like a "no-brainer"; and compared to Toyota and Honda we saved thousands due to rebates/pricing not to mention just being able to afford a vehicle of this caliber ! This replaced a 2000 Ford Windstar and no comparison to the comfort and "luxury" feel of the Monterey. Really like this one !!
2005 Mercury Monterey Premier
Andrew,03/06/2010
We have owned this van for almost 4 years. It has been a purchase. It is comfortable on long drives with great features such as DVD, Heated/Cooled Seats, and fold down rear seat.
Great MiniVan
Bernard Murphy,01/16/2005
My decision to purchase the Mercury Monterey was based on the need first of all for a van. Secondly, I needed a vehicle that could take a power lift to put my electric scooter in back (I am handicaped). The Mercury Monterey was one of only a few vehicles that could handle the type of lift I needed. It is easy to enter, comfortable to drive, and filled with luxuries. The engine is quite zippy and takes freeway speeds easily. If someone wanted a dragster, they would not be in a van. All in all a great vehicle.
See all 15 reviews of the 2005 Mercury Monterey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mercury Monterey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Mercury Monterey

Used 2005 Mercury Monterey Overview

The Used 2005 Mercury Monterey is offered in the following submodels: Monterey Minivan. Available styles include Convenience 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A), Luxury 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and Premier 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mercury Monterey?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mercury Montereys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mercury Monterey for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mercury Monterey.

Can't find a used 2005 Mercury Montereys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Monterey for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,579.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,556.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Monterey for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,260.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,355.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mercury Monterey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Monterey lease specials

Related Used 2005 Mercury Monterey info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles