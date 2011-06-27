Used 2007 Mercury Montego Sedan Consumer Reviews
My '07 Mercury Montego
About a week ago i purchased a 07 Montego and its awesome. it has great features like HID Headlights and LED Tailights and a Navigation System and Sirius Satellite Radio and dual power heated Command Seating and a powerful DOHC 24V V6 Engine. And the interior has room galore and so does the trunk and the 18" Rims and Tires look awesome and the dark blue paint looks great along with the all black leather interior. oh and i almost forgot the rear seat DVD system is awesome if you go on trips or if you have kids and along with the smooth quiet ride you have got a great luxury sedan that is sure to win your heart and soul and sure to impress your family and friends GREAT job Mercury !!!!
Best Family Car for the money ! !
Our driving and ownwership experience thus far has exceeded our expectations. At this point we have 17,000 miles on this car, we had no problems and averaged up to 32.2 mpg highway and 20.0 mpg in relatively short distance city driving. Quality fit and finish is very good.
Mercury Montego Premier FWD
This is the best all round automobile that I have owned in a long time. It is fun to drive and very confortable. I love the trunk. I have been pleased with the fuel economy for such a large car. I think that Mercury has a real winner with this one.
Even used with a lot of miles, this is a great car
I bought a used 2007 Mercury Montego with about 112,000 miles on it. As much as the previous owner babied the car, I was surprised that he had never serviced the CV transmission. After several months and a few thousand miles, I became concerned when the check engine light started coming on during long trips. I took the car to a Ford dealer and got the transmission serviced. They assured me there was no problem with the transmission. My mechanic replaced the oxygen sensor which made no difference. A second trip to another Ford dealer revealed no CVT problems, but a fuel pump that needed replacing. Ever since getting that problem fixed, the car has run like a dream. I've had many people ride with me and comment on what a nice car I have. They can't believe it's eight years old with more than 120,000 miles on it. Living in northeastern North Dakota, I really appreciate the AWD performance on snow and ice. The big, wide Michellen tires are great. The heated leather seats, excellent heating and cooling system, great all-round visibility, huge side mirrors, confident steering, ride stability, fog lights, and air bags all around give me confidence on the road during adverse driving conditions. The car provides a great, comfortable driving experience. The interior is very roomy and the trunk is huge. The interior and exterior are by no means flashy, but far from homely. The car could use a bit more horsepower, but the lack of power hasn't been a problem in the flatland where I normally drive. The audiophile sound system isn't as good as the one in my Fusion. I do wish they'd included an MP3 port on the dash. The car can become a bit of a gas hog driving into a stiff headwind. Otherwise, it's close to the mileage on the sticker.
Great Car
I had back trouble and was looking for a good mileage car that I could get into. I'm6,1 and 260 lbs so I needed a lot of room. At first I didn't like it as I thought I was leg cramped! I then realized I could move my brake anf gas pedal up and down. That took care of my leg problem. I average between 23-25 miles in the city and about 27-29.6 on the highway!
