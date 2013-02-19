Used 2010 Mercury Milan Hybrid for Sale Near Me

National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio

Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

39 Combined MPG ( 41 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3MEDM0L31BR601088

Stock: 02775

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020