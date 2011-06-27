Used 2010 Mercury Milan Consumer Reviews

Very pleased gta , 12/02/2010 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Was leaning heavily toward Fusion but went for the Milan because I liked the exterior styling better. I've read the other reviews and it's all subjective, but imo this is a great car. The leather seats are probably the most comfortable bucket seats I've ever sat in, and with 8-way adjustable seats plus tilt and tele steering wheel, there should be a comfy seating position for everyone. The lumbar support helps a lot too. Mpg is good, I get around 28 in combo city-highway driving. Build quality appears good. Very quiet at 70 mph, zero wind noise with the windows up. A little more road noise than I would like, but not a major problem. A few minor gripes (see below) but I'd buy this car again. Report Abuse

Nice and refined-2010 base automatic skater69 , 01/04/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have the 2010 base automatic (there was no option to select this on Edmunds). Bought the car used with 26K miles. Came with a nice sunroof, leather wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, SYNC..etc. It's nice and comfortable to drive. Quiet, great mileage, good power for a 4cyl, very nice cloth seats. I really enjoy this car. Handles well too but if you're looking for a sports sedan, I wouldn't go that far. Just a really nice car in my opinion. A steal for the price used. Feels/looks like a classy ride. Report Abuse

LED Brake/Tail Light Issue kiwiaudio , 02/11/2014 Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Fully agree with hsmith1. This LED lamp fault looks like becoming an epidemic, and is a safety concern. I would urge all to contact Ford 1 800 392 3673 +1 +5 to lodge your complaint. Also fill out the complaint form with NHTSA http://www.nhtsa.gov/ Until we push, Ford will not acknowledge ! Update: Well, they acknowledged! Ford replaced the lights at no cost to us. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Not bad car Bill Gamelli , 08/11/2010 6 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought the V6 all wheel drive for wife. Perfect size for her and bought the Milan instead of the Fusion because Mercury is going out and got $4500 off sticker. Will always get parts for it but did not really think about my resale value since Mercury will be no more. Report Abuse