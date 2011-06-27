Used 2010 Mercury Milan Consumer Reviews
Very pleased
Was leaning heavily toward Fusion but went for the Milan because I liked the exterior styling better. I've read the other reviews and it's all subjective, but imo this is a great car. The leather seats are probably the most comfortable bucket seats I've ever sat in, and with 8-way adjustable seats plus tilt and tele steering wheel, there should be a comfy seating position for everyone. The lumbar support helps a lot too. Mpg is good, I get around 28 in combo city-highway driving. Build quality appears good. Very quiet at 70 mph, zero wind noise with the windows up. A little more road noise than I would like, but not a major problem. A few minor gripes (see below) but I'd buy this car again.
Nice and refined-2010 base automatic
I have the 2010 base automatic (there was no option to select this on Edmunds). Bought the car used with 26K miles. Came with a nice sunroof, leather wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, SYNC..etc. It's nice and comfortable to drive. Quiet, great mileage, good power for a 4cyl, very nice cloth seats. I really enjoy this car. Handles well too but if you're looking for a sports sedan, I wouldn't go that far. Just a really nice car in my opinion. A steal for the price used. Feels/looks like a classy ride.
LED Brake/Tail Light Issue
Fully agree with hsmith1. This LED lamp fault looks like becoming an epidemic, and is a safety concern. I would urge all to contact Ford 1 800 392 3673 +1 +5 to lodge your complaint. Also fill out the complaint form with NHTSA http://www.nhtsa.gov/ Until we push, Ford will not acknowledge ! Update: Well, they acknowledged! Ford replaced the lights at no cost to us.
Not bad car
Bought the V6 all wheel drive for wife. Perfect size for her and bought the Milan instead of the Fusion because Mercury is going out and got $4500 off sticker. Will always get parts for it but did not really think about my resale value since Mercury will be no more.
2010 Milan Premier
I traded down from an F150 SuperCrew Lariat to save money, which I did. Even with a 4-cylinder, it handles well and gets great gas mileage. The driver seat is extremely uncomfortable, causing muscle pain on my commute to work. (one hour each way)In less than two months after purchase, it squeaks and rattles like a 30 year old car instead of a new one. I may be saving money, but I'm really starting to miss my truck.
